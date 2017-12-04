Bucs Monday Mailbag 12-4: A New Coach? Drafting A DE At All Costs And More

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

10 Comments

  1. 1

    Amo

    Trust me, we’re a laughingstock.

    1. 1.1

      Morgan

      Winston has become a laughingstock as well (see Flacco, see Uber, see GB loss)

  2. 2

    buccaneerNW

    Why do you keep pimping Gruden? This is a ludicrous idea! Do you have some information that the Glazers want to do it?

    Why can’t we be like smart teams and find the best available smart young coordinator who can turn a team around like the Rams did with Sean McVay? That is how smart teams operate, not this jumping from one fence-swinging misfire to another…

    Also, among assistants, what about Matt Patricia from the Patriots?

  3. 3

    SCLOBERNOCKER

    Keep your eye on Vrabel too…

  4. 4

    devasher

    I keep wondering, if this team is merely underperforming due to poor coaching, why is the complete absence of a pass rusher so obvious that people are considering the implications of taking one at all costs? I mean there are clearly holes at RB, CB, LT too.

    But then I think about what Scott has said, that Jason Licht is really just a swell, great, a-ma-zing GM who has built this team from the ground up to 35% winning glory. And I am relieved, as all it will take is one Jon Gruden and some Hooters chicken wings to turn all of these minor roster issues into a full fledged dynasty.

    Can’t wait for Gruden-Corona-Licht!

  5. 5

    drdneast

    I didn’t see any Packers laughing on the field or the sideline when Winston hit Brate on a 3rd and goal from the 12 yard line, Morgan.
    Your a complete idiot and Flacco has no class. He hasn’t exactly been setting the league on fire the last couple of years.

  6. 6

    buccaneerNW

    Hiring Gruden would just be reaching for past glory… which, by the way, only lasted 1 season. His overall record after the SB season was below .500. He never developed a QB. He relied on aging vets. The roster just kept getting depleted because he and his hand-picked GM were the worst drafting combo in team history – a fact many seem willing to forget. Beyond that, by the time he left, he had lost the trust of many of his players who saw him as 2 faced. So all these people clamoring for Gruden to come back really seem to believe a fictitious version of him, relying on nothing more than nostalgia for an era long passed. Does anybody think this guy is going to take another team to a Super Bowl after 9 years away? I don’t.

  7. 7

    surferdudes

    If Flacco didn’t have that defense, and had our offensive line, he’d be eating dirt! He’s not exactly lighting it up this year.

  8. 8

    JustaBuc

    I’ll never understand the fascination with Gruden. Nostalgia at its purest, and he wasn’t even all that good at the end of the day either. I mean what, did you forget all the seasons AFTER the Super Bowl? Stunning accomplishments, what else can be said.

    I really hope we retain Koetter and Smith, and make some swaps at a lower level. The team is struggling, but they haven’t lost them. Morris and Schiano lost them. That’s the difference.

  9. 9

    Dman

    We should have no interest in Gruden at this point. Joe Gibbs was a GREAT, multi-Super Bowl winning coach and his encore didn’t go so well. My take is leave Chucky in the booth and with a SB ring on his finger. As for a new coach, I hate to see Koetter go. I like him and just don’t get why this isn’t working. If the Glazers decide to part ways after two years – again – what smart, up and coming young coach would want to work for them. Let’s see where the dust settles end of the season.

