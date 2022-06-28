Another day and another ranking by Pro Football Focus. This time the site is handing out their linebacking core grades. And much like on previous lists the Bucs come out looking favorably.

While previous lists produced by PFF have come in tiers, this one is a straight-line list. And the Bucs rank pretty well. The analytics/grading site has Tampa Bay ranked seventh overall based largely on the body of work of future Bucs Ring of Honor inductee Lavonte David. Here is what author Seth Galina had to say.

“This is a case of one elite linebacker pulling along another whose narrative hasn’t really matched his production. Lavonte David has been one of the best linebackers in the league for almost a decade, whereas teammate Devin White has not graded above the 51.9 mark he attained as a rookie. David also just put forth his worst season since 2016, posting a 72.3 grade. That’s still a very good grade, but there should be concerns about his age and a potential decline going forward. “

Galina pretty much hits the nail on the head regarding where the Bucs starting LB duo stand. David has undeniably been a Top 5 to Top 10 linebacker over the course of his 10-year career. But age and injuries are starting to take a toll. Last year David was limited to 12 games due to an ankle injury. And at 32 years old, David enters 2022 as one of the oldest players at his position.

Meanwhile, White is entering his fourth year and hoping to ascend to the level of David. Much has been written about the disparity between White’s physical tools and his on-field production. If you were building a linebacker to play in the NFL in 2022 in a lab, chances are that player would look a lot like White. He has the speed, agility, and physicality to be the best. The question for White has been and continues to be whether he can marry those physical gifts with the mental side of the game and play with discipline to ensure he is in the right place at the right time.

PFF’s ranking of the Bucs linebacking corps seems very accurate. A descending star paired with an ascending, talented ball of clay. If David can stave off father time in Tom Brady-like fashion and White can take the next step in coverage, there is a ton of room for the pair to move several spots up this list by the end of the year.