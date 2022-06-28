The Bucs’ secondary certainly went through it in 2021.

Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting, Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Jordan Whitehead entered the year as Tampa Bay’s starting group. Yet, it felt like that those five players rarely shared the field together. Each guy spent time sidelined with injuries.

As a result, the Bucs had to rely on the likes of Dee Delaney, Ross Cockrell, Pierre Desir, Richard Sherman and Andrew Adams at different times throughout the season. While those guys stepped in admirably — all things considered — it wasn’t an ideal situation for a Super Bowl contender.

There was a bit of turnover in the secondary this offseason, but the main factor for the group in 2022 will be health. If the starting group of Davis, Dean, Murphy-Bunting, Winfield and Mike Edwards can stay on the field together, they have a chance to be special.

Pro Football Focus seems to think so, anyway. PFF’s Michael Renner released his 2022 secondary rankings this week, and the Bucs’ unit is very well thought of. In fact, Tampa Bay’s secondary finds itself in Tier 1, coming in at No. 2 in the league. Baltimore took the top spot. That might surprise some fans, who saw the top three cornerbacks only produce a combined three interceptions in 2021.



One Last Ride For This Bucs Secondary?

In a league with a salary cap, it’s hard to keep teams together for all that long. There is bound to be turnover for the sake of parity in the league. Tampa Bay saw a bit of it this offseason, with Whitehead leaving to sign with the Jets.

The Bucs were able to re-sign Davis this offseason, locking him down for three more years. However, the team enters 2022 with three members of their starting secondary entering contract years. Renner notes as much in his rankings.

“We go from one of the most experienced secondaries in the NFL to one with four starters still on rookie deals,” Renner wrote. “A large part of the Bucs “running it back” from a roster-building perspective was their ability to hit on so many players in their defensive secondary the past five years, allowing the team to allocate money elsewhere.

“With Dean, Murphy-Bunting and Edwards all set to hit free agency after this season, 2022 may be the last time we see this Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay unit in Tier 1.”

That last part feels a bit overly ominous, but it is a unique spot for the Bucs to be in. Dean, Murphy-Bunting and Edwards are all in contract years. Winfield is in year three of his four-year rookie contract. It’s unlikely that Tampa Bay will be able to bring all three back next year. But this season will go a long way in determining who the front office priorities next offseason.

Right now, if any of those three players are going to earn a second contract, Dean is the clear frontrunner. His rise has been somewhat meteoric in the last couple of years. Just a few weeks ago, he and Davis were both picked as cornerbacks who are on the edge of being elite. If the team can keep Davis and Dean as its two outside corners beyond 2022, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for the Bucs’ secondary to remain near the top of the 2023 PFF rankings.

Depth Is A Strength Heading Into 2022

What Renner doesn’t seem to take into account is that the Bucs have a good bit of depth in their secondary. Logan Ryan was brought in to push Murphy-Bunting for the starting nickel corner spot. Fellow veteran Keanu Neal will see time at safety as a valuable run stopper.

Behind Davis and Dean at cornerback, the Bucs have Delaney, who has put together a fantastic offseason. There’s also rookie Zyon McCollum, who has all of the physical tools to be a key member of the secondary in the future.

Cockrell and Rashard Robinson are two more options Tampa Bay can deploy if needed. But above all else, the Bucs will surely be hoping for better injury luck at the position than they had a year ago.