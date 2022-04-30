The Bucs kicked off day two of the NFL Draft by selecting Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall. A few hours later, the Bucs announced Hall would be wearing No. 90 in Tampa Bay.

For the last four seasons, edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has worn that number. The veteran is currently a free agent after rehabbing offseason shoulder surgery for a torn rotator cuff. Could this spell the end of Pierre-Paul’s time in Tampa Bay? Pierre-Paul was oft-injured last year, playing through his shoulder injury and a fractured finger before being shut down for the final few games of the regular season. He came back for the playoffs, but his performance suffered all year due to the injuries. Yet the Bucs continued to play the veteran edge rusher over rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

With Tryon-Shoyinka poised to step into a starting role, Pierre-Paul will likely look for a new team where he can compete for a starting job. The Bucs traded a third round pick and swapped fourths with the Giants in 2018 to acquire JPP. If Pierre-Paul doesn’t return, he’ll end his Bucs tenure with 160 tackles, 55 for loss, eight forced fumbles, two interceptions and a Pro Bowl nod. The 33-year old is currently tied for sixth in Tampa Bay history with 33 career sacks. He was instrumental to the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory and changing the culture in Tampa Bay.