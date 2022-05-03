The Bucs appear to be moving on from a trio of leaders on the defensive side of the ball. Although the team hasn’t officially shut the door on their return, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and reserve inside linebacker Kevin Minter haven’t been re-signed.
Their departure has created a bit of leadership void on defense, and on special teams where Minter was a captain the past two years. Tampa Bay has a pair of defensive captains returning at the linebacker level in Lavonte David and Pro Bowler Devin White, but will need others to lead up front.
Time For Barrett To Replace JPP
Pierre-Paul was a loud, vocal leader with an alpha presence about him. He brought energy to the Bucs huddle on the field and on the sideline. At age 33 and coming off rotator cuff surgery, it’s doubtful he returns to Tampa Bay. The Bucs drafted Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the first round last year and have talked about him starting this season. But at age 22 and entering his second NFL season he’s nowhere ready to lead.
Instead, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett has been asked to step up. Barrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, signed a four-year contract extension worth $17 million per year in 2020.
New outside linebackers coach Bob Sanders hasn’t been around Barrett that long since joining the staff in March. But he does know that Barrett has what it takes to fill the void created by Pierre-Paul’s departure.
“He definitely is an excellent, excellent player,” Sanders said. “As important, he’s a great person too. He has a great work ethic. … He’s a coachable guy, and he’s a leader. His work ethic – not only on the field, but in the classroom – has been good. I think he’s in for another big year – I really do.”
Bucs co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers agrees with Sanders.
“From the outside perspective, I would say Shaq – which is a steady player for us – he would have to step up into that role on the outside with [Anthony] Nelson, Joe and Cam [Gill] being younger.”
Bucs Appear To Be Turning The Page On Suh
Suh turned 35 in January and showed some signs of slowing down last year despite registering six sacks for a second straight season. General manager Jason Licht was asked about Suh’s possible return in a press conference during the draft after the team selected Logan Hall, a defensive tackle from Houston. Hall, the team’s first pick in the second round, will start at the 3-technique defensive tackle position, which is where Suh played.
Licht made it sound like Suh might only be re-signed by the Bucs in an emergency situation.
“No, we’re not shutting the door,” Licht said. “There are a lot of injuries that happen throughout the year and we’re not putting all of our stock in the guys we have right now, so I wouldn’t shut the door.”
Without Suh’s presence, Rodgers expects nose tackle Vita Vea, the team’s first-round pick in 2018, to assume a leadership role this season.
“Inside, it would be Vita – he would have to step up and assume the role, which he should,” Rodgers said. “He comes to work every day, he’s here and knows what we have to do and get done. Through attrition, Vita should step up into the role upfront. We still have two leaders at linebacker (David and White) so it will be by committee. Those guys will have big shoes to fill.”
Late last year, Vea signed a five-year contract extension worth $17.75 million per season. That came on the heels of earning his first Pro Bowl berth.
“He was going really good the year before and then he came back for the playoff run,” Rodgers said of Vea. “Then the way he played this past year he was getting more and more confident as the season went on. He was still favoring [his ankle] some and knocking the rust off, but as the season finished I thought he was playing really well. Now the thing with him, he’s got to – and I’m harping on him – he’s the biggest guy on the field … but he’s got to play like that all the time.”
Britt, Stuard Stepping Up For Bucs On Special Teams
The job of replacing Minter as the backup inside linebacker behind White and David will fall on the broad shoulders of K.J. Britt. Last year’s fifth-round pick, Britt has drawn rave reviews not only for his ability to learn the middle linebacker role on defense, but also to star on special teams.
Britt was fourth on the team last year with five special teams tackles. Minter was third with seven. Last year’s seventh-round pick, linebacker Grant Stuard, led Tampa Bay with 12 special teams tackles and forced a fumble.
Special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong implied that Britt or Stuard could take over as a special teams captain to fill the void created by Minter’s departure.
“K.J. is doing a really good job,” Armstrong said. “Most of the young guys are here right now and we’re doing a lot of defense and special teams-type stuff. K.J. is doing a good job of running the defense now. Some of that may carry over to the special teams part of it. The same thing with Grant.”
I can understand not signing JPP but not getting Suh to ink a deal would be a big mistake. Hall isn’t ready to reolace Suh full time on the DL. I hope this is just a negotiating ploy by Licht. It would seem an imaginative GM would be able to ink Suh to a deal whose final numbers are determined by how many snaps and sacks he gets. Suh is still a monster on the DL and he was credited with having the best game of all the DL’s against the Rams.
Too costly and about time some of these old veterans stop thinking aging makes you worth more. I believe we are moving forward in a good way; Brady was a extra plus we got, but this should be it for him. Lets see what Trask has learned and can transfer that knowledge into real game performances in 2023. Go Bucs!
I think Suh is worth the veteran minimum, but there are younger players that need playing time and could be better.
Suh had 6 sacks last season and played hurt and was a leader, as well as still one leagues best run defenders and you want to pay him league minimum? Hilarious. From 9 million last year to league minimum. Yeah that’s gonna happen lol. Maybe won’t be 9 million this year, but won’t be far off. I don’t see any of the “young” DT’s coming close to Suh’s production this year or being better. This year is the window with Brady. I too hope Licht is just negotiating. You never know how it’s going to turn out, but I have… Read more »
I concur completely. League minimum. LOL. “What a maroooon,” Bugs Bunny.
With all due respect Bradley, you are a dim bulb. This is the Bucs final chance for a SB for at least five years. This isn’t a rebuild develop the youth year. It’s the last shot at a SB for some time to come.
By cutting Pinion, restructuring Brady and creating this cap space, for what? I feel like we should have between 10-15 mill with those moves. Why can’t we just get Suh to contribute to Hall’s development. They’ve said on the pod they can sign whoever and make it work. I get wanting to get younger, but the draft is over and you’ve only added a single D-lineman… Bring back Suh and add more pieces next year
I don’t believe that Jason Licht employs “negotiation ploys” – he’s always been entirely up front and honest in his dealings with the players, the coaches, and the media. He is honestly saying that Suh may not be resigned. Well, I’m sure Licht would like to have him on the roster, but not at the price he paid last season. It is most likely a matter of getting Suh’s price down, and freeing up additional salary cap … like, for instance, replacing our punter at $2.9M with a rookie salary at $660K. Maybe that’s enough, or maybe not. Licht will… Read more »
Nice thouht about Licht but naive ones. There isn’t a GM in the league that doesn’t use ploys or devices the guard the money. That is what negotiating is all about.
I agree Naples fan; Licht has been straight up with Agents and Players.
Not worried about leadership. It’ll develop just as all players develop.
Naplesfan, agree again. Yelling and screaming isn’t always the answer, and it gets old quickly; knowing, when and how, to motivate others I hope is in the frame of doing this together. Go Bucs!
That’s exactly what Raheem Morris & Mark Dominic said back 09′. Lets get rid of all the veterans and draft all new young players and call them Youngry! Yeah okay! The very minute Brooks & Ronde left building the knuckleheads rose up Talib, Blount and where did that get us? A drugged out QB & severe mRSA outbreak eating the toes off of our best players. Ah No Thank You! BA & Jason Licht have proven that they know how to build a team with a healthy dose of veteran leadership. I’ll take that approach
IMO Suh’s leadership and play would be sorely missed if they let him walk. He’d be crucial for helping Hall start on the right path on and off the field. He’s healthy, he can still make impact plays and set the tone.
Go Bucs!!!!
It’s a no brainer! Suh wants to play one more here and the Bucs would like his veteran leadership on the field. That’s a given. I think at the last moment Suh signs a one year/last year contract. Probably in the 6-7 mil range. Suh is getting old. Fact. But he still demands respect out on the field and opposing linemen have to make sure to account for him on every play. His football intelligence is all business. One more year would be ideal for both as he can influence these younger ends and the new blood bodies inside. Hope… Read more »
Our Bucs have shown throughout the offseason and the draft, The Defense is quite secondary to them. It’s an. Afterthought. Let’s hope this train of thought does not come back to bite us square in the A… I suspect it will. But we shall see.
Glad to see the young blood coming forward. Go Bucs!
Be nice if Britt, and Stuard can turn into solid back ups this year to go along with their ST’s play. I’m a UCF fan. Stuard was a good LB in college, he always showed up to play against the Knights, and always played well. Once he gets the defense down, I think you’re going to like what you see. He plays like he’s on fire every play. Britt played in the SEC, think he’ll be an improvement over Minter.
The Bengals went to the Super Bowl with one of the youngest rosters in the league and a crappy oline. I’m sure we’ll be fine without Suh and JPP. It’s time to get younger and let these guys play. Last season folks were complaining about JPP still playing while injured instead of letting JTS play. Well, it’s time to show and prove. I have confidence in our team. Oh, and lastly, we don’t know what Suh is asking for price wise and it’s not like we have tons of cash. Still need some for injuries when the season starts and… Read more »
Having to let both go is no bueno for various reasons…bring back Suh at least..wish we had drafted the man all those years back.
Its time for DB Davis to step up as a leader as well! He’s getting paid like a top corner, he needs be a vocal leader out there with these younger guys. At least these younger Bucs only know the Bucs as winners. They have not experienced the years of futility and humiliation. David and Shaq HAVE to lead out there! It’s their Defense with Vea as well. I think the Brady effect can possibly cross the line of scrimmage as well. Brady demands perfection and is a model of the right way to go about winning. Time to grow… Read more »
What about Will Gholston? How does he play a role in filling the void? Maybe he can lead the prebattle rally cry that used to be the responsibility of JPP. The one where you would be put into a trance listening and watching the gesticulations and unintelligible rant of the Haitian warrior. Yeah, oh well, nevermind, just resign JPP, Suh and leave Gronk on the beach.
The team would gladly welcome back Suh and JPP for the right price. It is as simple as that $$$$
ugh. we need these guys. but not as starters…wait, maybe that is why we don’t need them. He’ll. I don’t know.
Britt is very smart and is a hitter. Question for me is his speed and coverage skills. Love the way Stuard plays. Will be interested in how he develops this season.