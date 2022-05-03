After the Bucs signed veteran defensive backs Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan this offseason, there were questions about what their exact roles would be.

Both players signed one-year contracts to play in Tampa. As the Bucs chase another Super Bowl championship, they should play contributing roles in Todd Bowles’ dynamic defense.

Is Neal a linebacker or a safety? Is Hall a safety or a nickel cornerback? Will either of them start?

Bucs safeties coach Nick Rapone answered those questions on Tuesday. He mentioned experience and production as specific reasons for both signings.

“You have two guys that have played in the league and have done a pretty good job of playing in the league,” Rapone said. “After losing Jordan (Whitehead), we just felt we needed to bring somebody in that has played in the league and has had some production in the league. We’ll look at Neal at strong safety and we’ll look at Logan at free safety and a little bit of nickel.”

The Bucs already have a starting free safety in Antoine Winfield, Jr., who made his first Pro Bowl in 2021. Though Whitehead left, Mike Edwards and his ball-hawking abilities appear ready to take another step. He already played significant snaps over the last two years as it is.

At nickel, it’s Sean Murphy-Bunting’s job to lose. But in a way, Ryan will serve as a security blanket at the position. In the event of an injury or lackluster performance, the veteran will be ready to produce.

“That’s what Todd (Bowles) wanted to do,” Rapone said. “Todd wanted to create so we have some competition there at safety, which makes a healthy group and they go out and they compete.”