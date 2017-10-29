Bucs Losing Streak Continues, Drop First Division Game To Panthers 17-3

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

6 Comments

  1. 1

    JustaBuc

    Just flat embarassing all around. I just don’t know what it is with this team that seems to leave half its team in the locker room every week. And that half seems to alternate!

    Can only hope for the Bears upset now as I watch.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    1. 1.1

      Buc 1976

      Nothing to say other than BAD!

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
  2. 2

    surferdudes

    Maybe if we take the statue of Gruden out of 1 Buc on sundays, and out it on the sidelines it would help.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    1. 2.1

      jshumaker

      I think we are going to see the real Gruden on the Bucs sideline next year. It just fits too perfect as long as he believes that he can get Jameis fixed

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
  3. 3

    Horse

    After 4 seasons I’ve seen enough of Licht. After 2 seasons of Koetter being a head coach and Mike Smith being defensive coordinator, I’ve seen enough. At the end of the season they should be let go. If the Glaciers are going to waste their money on overpaying for players that are average, might as well pay these present coaches not to be here too. It’s just plain frustrating right now. I don’t know where the answers might be; it’s not for what we got now for sure.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    surferdudes

    Jay Glazer reported before the game J.W. has a slight tear in his shoulder that might require surgery after the season. If that’s the case I say give him one more game against N.O. next week. When we lose shut him down, and do the surgery now. If we wait till after the season, he won’t be able to throw till maybe June setting us back for next season. We owe the new G.M., and coaching staff having a healthy Jameis to start the off season.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend