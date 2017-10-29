Bucs vs. Panthers: Most Impressive

    Only good news The defence held the Panthers to 17 points even with this pathetic offence.
    who keep bringing the defence back out on field time and time again.

    Horse

    It doesn’t make any difference who you put down at this point already. So other than the interception what did Conte really do? What I saw once again the DE’s did nothing. DL 11-12 tackles; LB 15 tackles, DB 25 tackles. Stat’s mean nothing, we lost. The question I have is what did they do on 3rd down? Hargraves finally got to play the left corner which I believe is his natural position, not the right side. I believe it was the side he mainly played at Florida.

    Big Wheel 80

    The corners played good,the offensive line played bad, predictable play calling dropped balls and over and under throws killed us

