Bucs vs. Panthers: Most Impressive

We know, we know, you’ve heard this line before: Even in a loss, there are some diamonds in the rough that deserve recognition. But, it’s true! The Buccaneers, particularly their defense, played their part today, and they had some unexpected heroes in their matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

These were our most impressive Bucs from the 17-3 loss at Raymond James Stadium.

S Chris Conte

Yes, Chris Conte.

Conte was second on the team in tackles today with nine and also had the Bucs’ only turnover in the form of an interception to start the third quarter. Conte has been splitting time in a rotation with T.J. Ward and Justin Evans, but has usually been listed as the starter.

Conte has had some rough games here and there over the last two years, but today he was one of the bright spots on a defense that did their job.

LB Kwon Alexander

Kwon Alexander had a rough first game back from his hamstring injury in Buffalo last weekend. He was asked to spy quarterback Tyrod Taylor and looked timid doing so, giving up too many yards in the process.

This week we saw a different player, the player we’re used to seeing wearing No. 58. Alexander led the team in tackles with 10 and had two tackles for loss as well. He was much more instinctive to the ball both in the run and when containing Cam Newton. Alexander looked like he was on track towards being the player they need him to be for the rest of the season.

CB Vernon Hargreaves

Leading up to the Bucs game versus the Panthers, the big question marks surrounding the team was their two starting cornerbacks, Brent Grimes and Robert McClain, who were both missing practice time due to injury.

As Friday’s practice came to pass, it was announced that both would be out. That meant that Vernon Hargreaves would be once against playing on the outside, a place where he had struggled earlier in the year.

But, this time around, Hargreaves shined. The Panthers looked his way early, like the Giants tried to do, but Hargreaves held his own. He wasn’t beat much, and even when he was, he didn’t yield catches.

CB Ryan Smith

The other player set to replace Grimes and McClain’s absence on the outside was Ryan Smith.

Smith started for the injured Grimes in Week 2 against Minnesota and did not have a good day. Today, however, he, too, shined. He had a great pass break up deep down the field on Curtis Samuel, showing off his great straight line and recovery speed and held Kelvin Benjamin to just one catch on his side in the first half.

He and Hargreaves were thought to be the Achilles heel of this defense on this day, but turned out to be Achilles’ sword instead.