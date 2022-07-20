When the Bucs open training camp next week, one of the biggest position battles will come at starting left guard.

The spot is open following the retirement of Ali Marpet, who called it a career back in February. Marpet played at an All-Pro level on the left side of the offensive line in each of the last four seasons. He slid over to that side in 2018 after a one-year stint at center in 2017. Replacing such a reliable presence like Marpet won’t be easy, but the Bucs have options.

Aaron Stinnie, who filled in for an injured Alex Cappa at right guard during the Bucs’ run to the Super Bowl two seasons ago, enters camp with a slight edge. However, he has plenty of challengers. Second-round pick Luke Goedeke is the favorite to unseat Stinnie. Meanwhile, Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett are in the mix as well.

This competition is likely to stretch throughout camp and into the preseason. But once it comes time for Tampa Bay to travel to Dallas for its season opener in September, the team needs to have a clear answer.

Bucs LT Smith Looks Forward To Team’s Left Guard Battle

One man who stands to be impacted directly by this competition is Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith. Whoever wins the starting left guard job will line up next to Smith, and the communication between the two will be extremely important as they work to protect Tom Brady.

During an appearance on Monday’s Pewter Report Podcast, Smith said he looks forward to seeing the battle unfold during training camp.

“I enjoy it. To be able to see guys just go out there and make a name for themselves, establish themselves in the position to be able to help the team is huge, Smith said. “Between Stinnie and Luke, you’ve still got Hainsey that’s out there, Nick Leverett … So, it’s not gonna do anything but just make everybody better.”

Smith had Marpet alongside him for the last four seasons. Both guys were second-round picks in the 2015 Draft, but with the latter retiring after seven stellar seasons, the former will have a new line mate next to him in 2022. Whoever it may be, Smith said they need to be out there working together to protect Brady and open holes in the run game.

“I’ve been through Bucs seasons where we done transferred guards at half and all of these other things, swapping back and forth,” he said. “So, as long as the guy goes out there and gets his job done to the best of his abilities and making sure that we’re protecting well and getting movement in the run game, I’m all for it. But like I said, the competition is just gonna make everybody better.”

You can watch Smith’s full appearance on Monday’s Pewter Report Podcast here: