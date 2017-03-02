Bucs Have Made Their Offer To Mike Glennon

Following their podium sessions with the national media at the 2017 NFL Combine, both head coach Dirk Koetter and general manager Jason Licht sat down for exclusive interviews with the local Tampa media media members in attendance.

In Licht’s session, we learned that he has indeed offered a contract to his upcoming free agent quarterback, Mike Glennon.

“I’ve made an offer to him. He’s going to test the market; he’s earned that right. We’d love to have him back. He’s going to have interest. I think he’s going to make as wise of a decision as possible.”

Since tht interview, we’ve learned via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the contract Glennon has been offered would make him, “the highest paid backup in the league.”

Chase Daniel of the Philadelphia Eagle is currently the highest paid backup quarterback at $7 million per year. So, with that knowledge in hand, the contract offered to Glennon is most likely above the $8 million per year mark.

The Buccaneers would like to keep Glennon, if they could; that’s no secret. But, fans knew that would come at a price. $8 million per year would certainly be a bargain for a quarterback who could make potential starter money with another club.

Glennon intends to hit free agency, even with this contract on the table. If he ends up going elsewhere, be if for more money or a better opportunity to start, Licht said he likes the two guys who would take his place in reserve, Ryan Griffin and Sean Renfree.

“We do like Ryan Griffin, and we like Mike Renfree, too. When we got Griffin, both he and Renfree were both on our target list. Griffin became available and we got him, but it’s good to have competition there.”

Free agency officially begins on March 9th.