Bucs’ Licht Combine Exclusive Q&A With Tampa Media

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

17 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of cgmaster27

    cgmaster27

    I’ve always liked the fact that Licht is a no BS kind of guy. If he makes a mistake, he admits it and moves on. ON a free agency side of things, the Browns didn’t Franchise Terrell Pryor and I think we would be a perfect fit as our number 2. He is technically a number 2 and he has damn good speed to go along with his size. The Bucs should definitely take a look at him.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      Agreed, cg …. Jason exhibits very good traits for a GM. He’ll make mistakes, for sure, no GM has anything approaching 20/20 foresight on players. The really good GMs, the top of the league, might be right on half of their personnel picks, whether in the draft of free agents, in terms of getting players who are good enough to sign to a second contract, or if late in their careers, where a second contract isn’t going to happen, at least are valuable contributors.

      Jason is doing that well so far. Keep it up … and Jason’s critics (not you, cg) whenever he makes a decision that doesn’t work out, it doesn’t mean that he messed up … and don’t forget the ones who do work out very well too that balance out the missed signings.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    He’s learning. Go Bucs!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    The knock on Pryor cgmaster, and I don’t know if it’s true because I didn’t see many Browns games last year, was that a large majority of his catches came during garbage time. Like I said, I don’t know if it’s true because if McClown wasn’t playing, who I knew would always provide me a big belly laugh over a stupid play, I never watched them.
    As for Licht, he certainly has improved in the FA market with last year being his best. Of course a good reason for that improvement in the football coach formerly known a Lovie Smith isn’t around to muddy up the waters with his expert analysis of pro personnel.
    As for moving up to draft Arroyo, that will always be a head shaker, even if he improves this year.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 3.1
      Profile photo of wnb0395

      wnb0395

      Drdneast, that knock on Pryor is untrue. Of Pryor’s 6 best games last year, 4 of them were losses by 3 points or less, one was a blow out where he did rack up 30 yards in garbage time and the other was a loss to the Giants by 14 but all of his 131 receiving yards that game came while the browns were with in 1 score. After those 6 games his production drops off drastically. the other 10 games he fails to reach 50 yards receiving in 9 of them. The major knock I have on Pryor is that he is a one year wonder. Prior to last year, he really was a bust in the NFL. He is still relatively young and is extremely athletic. I think he would make a good #2 WR but he is probably going to command #1 money prob around 10-12 mil. If we are going to spend that type of money on a WR, I would prefer Jackson or spend a couple mil more on Jeffery.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
    2. 3.2
      Profile photo of cgmaster27

      cgmaster27

      I can’t say I watched too much of the Browns last year, I mean who does right? AS for Pryor, you could be right about his production coming late, but he did have solid production with what might be the worst stable of QB’s in the NFL. All for the right price of course. If he wants number 2 money, I’m all for it.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    Litch is just a no BS kind a guy. I have always respected a man that can admit a mistake.
    Another positive issuance about Doug Martin. When he paid McClown as drd calls him he most likely hung his head in shame. Even though we know it was LovieDovie’s choice. One of the BUCS most bone headed moves for sure.
    GO BUCS

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of martinii

    martinii

    I wish someone would have asked about Will Gholston. Not that he would have given specifics but we may have gotten more insight into the position from a need standpoint. We learned that he is concerned about Safety and it appears getting McDougald and Conte back is a concern.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  6. 6
    Profile photo of Dy-nasty D

    Dy-nasty D

    Sounds like he wouldn’t mind drafting another TE to go with Brate.

    And how about “there are other ways to get faster on offense besides just the receiver position”? Fast TE or RB?

    Boy, would I love to get a look at their big board, now.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  7. 7
    Profile photo of MudManVA

    MudManVA

    Love this guy for a lot of different reasons, and think he is the perfect GM for the BUCS. “In Licht we trust”!
    FA is about to start, and who was Trevor’s big FA signing who just filed for reentry into the NFL!? IF he is rehabbed what a BAM move for the BUCS.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  8. 8
    Profile photo of EastEndBoy

    EastEndBoy

    Definitely easier to read this guys tea-leaves than some of the past F.O. – that’s appreciated.

    I think his comment on the Oline being “good” could prove to be his downfall – he doesn’t seem to be taking his own advice about “the mistake would be being prideful and trying to make something work that isn’t.” The stats (not to mention the eye-test) suggest the Oline has not been “good” (maybe not “desperate” like the RBs, perhaps “good enough nearly most of the time”, but definitely not “good”). He listened to the stats about Aguayo, “Roberto wasn’t good last year”, but he’s still clinging to his choices on the Oline despite the evidence.

    He seems more open to moving on from his choices at RB (categorizing Jaquizz, Sims and Barber as “not desperate” (i.e., “desperate”) is not exactly a ringing endorsement) – so that looks promising.

    Finally, glad to read that he sees McCaffery as a situational (good and exciting of course) player, not the solution to our need at RB. Would still be nice to have him (he can definitely play), but not what we need at RB, and not worth where we would have to draft him IMO.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 8.1
      Profile photo of Dy-nasty D

      Dy-nasty D

      I’m thinking that the OL he drafted still have upside. From what I hear about the OL, it’s about working together as a unit. Maybe he is okay with the individual parts developing, and thinks they just need more experience playing as a unit. They had to shuffle the line around last year, so maybe he thinks they just need to stay healthy and get some consistency.

      I’m not ready to give up on D. Smith yet. The coaches keep talking his development up.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  9. 9
    Profile photo of wnb0395

    wnb0395

    Mark, What about Brandon Cooks? I hear he is on the trade block and would be a great compliment to Evens. He is fast and can stretch the field. If we could get him for a 2nd round pick why not.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 9.1
      Profile photo of Pedro

      Pedro

      Because they don’t want to trade him in division and don’t want to play him twice a year.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  10. 10
    Profile photo of SaskBucs

    SaskBucs

    It is becoming harder and harder to know what I want as a fan this offseason. There are so many varying opinions and without knowing how the draft will unfold…. I don’t envy Licht at all!

    Right now I think going after a WR in FA would be a good move. Williams, Davis and Howard will be gone by 19 and I am not a fan of picking Ross or a RB in round 1. D.Jackson, Jeffrey, Gordon, Pryor, Britt are all good options in my mind for a #2. They won’t all get paid what they are looking for and if they can stay on the field Gordon and Jeffrey are legit #1s. Draft defense in first 2 rounds unless they like Njoku and then look at WR/RB in later rounds 4th or 5th…maybe 3rd if a gem happens to be sitting there.

    Cannot wait for FA to start and see where the markets are at… huge names out there and I don’t necessarily think we should be big spenders but I wouldn’t be mad. Obviously us fans just want wins but big names sell tickets and jerseys.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 10.1
      Profile photo of scubog

      scubog

      We all only want one thing Sask…………….a consistent playoff contender capable of winning a championship every year. The dilemma for for us is we don’t know enough (but we think we do) to chart out a path to that target that goal because there are 31 other teams standing in the way. We don’t get to sign the best FA’s without competition. We don’t get to draft every player we’d like to have on the team. Even the best plans can quickly go in the toilet. What seems like a great idea at the time can look stupid when the final tally is made. Then, when the results are known, those of us who think we knew better resort to the “what were they thinking” critique. The future success or failure of a player’s career is difficult to predict. At the time it didn’t seem too stupid when the Chargers took Ryan Leaf. Nor did it look like a stroke of genius when the Flying Elvises wasted a 6th round pick on some skinny, clumsy, back-up QB from Michigan.

      I guess that’s what makes this time of year so much fun. Each draft choice a bit like a blind date.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  11. 11
    Profile photo of GoldsonAges

    GoldsonAges

    I liked his response on McCaffrey, and his acknowledgement that this is a deep RB class. We may even get one of the Red Board favorites like Hunt, Foreman or Conner in the mid rounds. I also heard him say if a player was sticking out like a sore thumb he would pounce on him. That could have been in reference to Cook. Cook sure looks the part and excels at the 3 main aspects of RB play; running, catching and blocking plus he is familiar with Jameis.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version