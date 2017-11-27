Bucs Monday Mailbag 11-27: Griffin As Starter; Where’s Howard and Will Winston Play In 2017?

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

7 Comments

  1. 1

    surferdudes

    The losing culture isn’t going away just by firing the coaching staff every two years. It starts in the locker room, with the so called leaders who have a C on their chest. McCoy, David, will be going on their fourth coach, Mike Evans his third. I’ll get hammered again by saying this, but I’d put them all on the trading block. Evans will want a contract bigger then A.Freemans. Did you see Freeman last night? Evans is no Freeman. We all hoped McCoy, and David would become the next Sapp, Brooks. Those two put their foot down, and turned the Bucs around. The only thing McCoy, and David have turned around since they’ve been here are coaching staffs. Surferdudes, how stupid trading away your best players for draft choices. I’d rather bring in a bunch of 3rd rounders who are willing to run through a wall then keep a bunch of losers who’d rather fall down in front of it. You can keep changing at the top, but I think this locker room needs to be shakin out of a bunch of over paid losers.

    +3
    -5
    Rating: -2. From 8 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 1.1

      Horse

      Surferdudes, I agree. Beckwith has proven he is a player. We need lots of draft picks with hunger in their eyes. Best I can figure at this time we need the following picks as starters off the bat from the draft; 2 DE’s, 1 Safety, 1 CB, 2 OL, 1 RB. How do you get all these picks; got to give up some players and trade down out of the 1st round. For me I would trade Mike Evans and David; hopefully get 3 No. 2’s in the draft. Trading down to the 2nd round for our 1st Rd pick we should pick up 2 extra No 2’s and a No. 3. This would give us six No. 2’s and two No. 3’s for the draft. This could turn us around.

      0
      -5
      Rating: -5. From 5 votes.
      Please wait...
    2. 1.2

      Destino102

      1. Who the heck is A. Freeman? (you may be thinking of Antonio Bryant)
      2. Just because Mike Evans isn’t the best WR in the league does not mean we should trade him.
      3. In the 90’s – early 2000’s when the team was at it’s peak, it wasn’t because Sapp and Brooks were enthusiastic players, but because we finally had good coaches in Dungy and Gruden.
      4. We have good players now. We just need coaches that know how to use those players and make adjustments, and not call long pass plays when we only need a few yards on 3rd and 4th down.

      +5
      0
      Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
      Please wait...
    3. 1.3

      Naplesfan

      It starts with the coaches, in terms of building a wining culture by winning.

      If the coaches coach, and certain players don’t respond, then good coaches sit them down and get the GM to replace the slackers. You can’t have 53 head coaches on the team. There’s a very good reason why certain coaches like Belichick and Carroll keep wining, despite having a constant turnstile of players year to year.

      +2
      0
      Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
  2. 2

    Cody

    Mark,

    What would be the moves you would make in the offseason if you are in the Bucs’ GM? What do you do with the coaching staff? Draft? Free agency?

    Personally, I think that I’m moving on from the coaching staff and bringing in someone to take over. That may be Gruden, McDaniels, Patricia, Schwartz, or Harbaugh. It doesn’t really matter. All of them would be better than what we’re currently working with.

    Also, I’d honestly move on from Jameis unless the “third person in the car” showed up and gave a statement confirming the Jameis and Darby account. I think he blew his one and only chance in Tampa and it saves face for the franchise cutting him loose.

    Not only that, but it would give the new head coach a choice of who they want to take over. There are going to be a lot of options this year (praying that Teddy Bridgewater hits free agency) and I think that one of them could definitely be a franchise quarterback in Tampa.

    Finally, if we don’t need a QB in the first round then we’re going to have a lot of good options in the draft. I’m hoping for Saquon Barkley, Bradley Chubb, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Connor Williams, Quenton Nelson, Arden Key in that order.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    a-bomb

    I love Sapp and Brooks as much as the next guy, but you can’t forget that defense also had pro bowlers at all three levels in addition to three other potential HOF’s. Two great players on a team with average to below average talent (especially on the D Line) do not make a defense great. Two great players on a team with above average talent across the board makes a defense very good. Three HOF’s (especially at the three levels) makes a defense special. I agree that GMC and LVD have leadership deficiencies. But I don’t think it is their fault that they have had multiple coaches. For all three of those coaches, the team stopped believing in their ability. You can rah-rah all you want for your coach but when your teammates don’t believe in them it won’t do any good. The problems here are fairly straightforward, these coaches (including the current coaches) have not put them in a position to be successful. Period. There is no evidence available that the schemes were effective but not properly executed by GMC and LVD. The only logical conclusion is that the coaching is the problem. Most coaches even at the NFL level do not adjust to their personnel. They run the system they are the most comfortable with. This is the mistake the Bucs continue to make and the reason Belicheck has been so successful. For the record, I do not see Gruden as a remedy to this problem.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    Naplesfan

    Regarding the mysterious under-utilization of our pair of great receiving tight ends:

    I think that the minimal use of our tight ends in situations that practically cry out for tight end targets simply shows how unimaginative our offensive coaches are, and is a symptom of their overall failure to coach competently in game situations. Koetter constantly says that the plays he calls are based upon what the game situation calls for (which is false) or that that he calls the plays that the defense gives us.

    So, apparently because defense call their setups against the Bucs so as to automatically burden our best assets, then
    Koetter should,do just what, exactly? Give up? So sorry, they won’t let us play our best players, so too bad, so sad!

    That’s very weak thinking. Great offenses impose their will on defenses and make them lose the battle.

    Just like the Falcons, and Matt Ryan and Julio Jones imposed their will upon us yesterday.

    If we’re not doing the imposing, then the defenses are imposing their will upon us. And with the offensive talent that we have on the roster this season, that’s simply unacceptable.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend