2-Point Conversion: The Writing Is On The Wall And The End Is Near

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

7 Comments

  1. 1

    cgmaster27

    Yikes, not one for fire and brimstone talk, but this is all a reality. Coach K and Smith shouldn’t be back next year. This is just unacceptable. If Jameis was hurt pre Arizona game and he was that bad off, then that’s just bad management. As for how quick a new coach could turn it around. Look at the Rams, the Eagles, and the Bills. They are all very competitive with first year guys. Just need a guy that pushes the right button and doesn’t throw the ball 15 yards down the field on 4th and 1. On top of that , it will be a new d coordinator and staff as well. This could be a complete clean out form top to bottom. This is going to be a long and hard 8 months for us Bucs fan. What a crock a crap as usual for us.

    1. 1.1

      cgmaster27

      Sorry, I know the Eagles coach Peters is a second year guy, but a quick turnaround is a viable option these days.

  2. 2

    Horse

    I don’t agree about bringing Gruden back; he says the same sales pitch over and over. I believe the team would give up on him if they loss a couple games right off the bat. Gruden is too arrogant to listen to others; that’s a big problem I see.

    As to Winston; how can NFL suspend him for this accusation when someone has already come forward and said he was there and it didn’t happen that way? I don’t believe the NFL Commisioner would go that far to suspend Winston because the NFL could loose this case and cost them tens of millions. Seriously, there was an eye witness regardless if he was Winston buddy or not.

    So now Scott, Mark, Trevor are all on board like many of us fans that Koetter and Smith won’t be back after these next 5 games.

    Winstons own desire to play thru pain because he loves football so much may not have been a good thing for his shoulder.

  3. 3

    Garv

    Good article but a very bad and sad outlook for a team we all felt so good about just a few short months ago. This is a bad team with a few good players. And while I’d like to see some continuity, especially for Jameis, being continually bad is NOT an option. As for Jameis, I’m feeling more and more negative about this. IF there were three people in the damn Uber car, WHY hasn’t the third person supposedly in the front seat come forward? This could be wrapped up quickly if that person were identified, couldn’t it? Few if any believe Darby, seems awfully convenient. But if there is NO other evidence than his say so and it cannot be proven there were others in the car? Jameis gets suspended and 2018 is another damn losing season.

    So OUT WITH IT! Jameis needs to tell the damn TRUTH and do it NOW! Waiting is just putting his career and his team’s future in jeopardy. And for what? To protect this “friend” willing to hurt Jameis so easily to protect his own ass? And if Jameis WAS alone in that car? He’s done here and then what? Could take YEARS to recover from that disaster.

    All I know is the silence just makes things drag on, look worse and is a HUGE drag on this team. And frankly most fans are pretty damn sick of the situation and the team’s shitty performance this season to forget.

  4. 4

    Jlog

    Even without the off the field drama Winston is not an attractive sell any more than Jay Cutler was 5 years ago. Winston will keep the best coaches away, no coach wants a inconsistent turnover machine as their QB. Winston has lot of promising traits but it doesn’t translate even to being average on the field just like Cutler.

    I know I will get plenty of down votes for this but as Bucs fans you guys need to take the blinders off with regards Winston, even his old man is more honest about him.

  5. 5

    seat26

    The Team had some bad luck with injuries, and Strategically, the Draft was not a good one. The Coaching was a little off, but when it became obvious that our Defense was not up to it I think Koetter did the best he could with what he had. Making a Head Coach Change in my mind is a bad idea unless we lose every game left. If we end up with 6 wins I think it would be smart to keep Koetter. The Truth is, Fans had unrealistic expectations of this Defense. We needed a DE and we didn’t get one, and everyone on the Team was projecting that Noah Spence was going to be the next Simeon Rice. And while we’re at it Ryan Smith is not the next Ronde Barber. We are two more drafts away. We are a rebuilding Team and we just need to accept that. We have more needs than draft picks. They will have to get a Running back also.

  6. 6

    Mike

    Shouldn’t Jason Licht’s name have come up in this article??

