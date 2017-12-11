Bucs Monday Mailbag 12-11: Koetter And Winston Issues, House Cleaning And More

It is Monday and that means another Bucs Monday Mailbag where we answer your questions that readers submitted via Twitter using #PRMailbag.

Question: Prior to Sunday, was there any indication that Dirk and Jameis had any sort of tension? Or was this report out of left field?

Answer: Nothing that could be substantiated. Any time a team is struggling offensively, you do wonder if there are some issues and a type of disconnect between the coach and the players, particularly the quarterback. We got a first hand glimpse of the relationship between the two on Hard Knocks, and while they weren’t hanging out riding jet skis on their off days together, they seemed to have a fairly normal working relationship. And if there was any type of tension, so what? They both went into this season with the same goal and both had a very vested interest in seeing the team succeed and achieving the same goals.

Plenty of head coaches and quarterbacks have had strained relationships from time to time. Heck, Winston and Jimbo Fisher went at it daily at Florida State when Winston was in college. But they won. And winning takes care of everything. Winston sees now, and probably even then, Fisher’s constant nagging and harping was tough love that made Winston better, and benefited they both greatly with a national championship and a 29-game winning streak, culminating with Fisher getting $75 million guaranteed from Texas A&M recently and Winston winning a Heisman Trophy and being the No. 1 overall pick in 2015.

Winston made a great point following the game on Sunday when asked about the friction, if the team was winning then no one would even care about these types of reports of issue about predictability of the offense.

Question: Do you think Dirk Koetter will be fired end of season?

Answer: With history as my guide, I would tend to say yes at this point. Sitting at 4-9 with three games left against teams fighting for playoff position, where are any more wins going to come from? And with the expectations set so high coming int the season – fairly or not – the overall record and play of the team has been disappointing. Where is the hope this team improves in 2018 under this staff? I think that is the way ownership is looking at things. Had the Bucs started poorly but then ran off a string of wins towards the end of the year then perhaps you could see that going into next season, but as noted, does anyone think the Bucs can win the last three games? Or even a couple of them? You want your team trending up heading into the offseason, if nothing else than from a business standpoint, and that is just not the case this season.

Question: No news on a Jason Licht extension yet, a complete house cleaning on the way?

Answer: It very well could happen. The Glazers may decide to just blow it all up and start over in a completely new direction. At the end of the season, Licht will have to sit down with the Glazers and answer to why this team finished 4-12, 5-11 or whatever their final record is. He will have to answer where is the pass rush? Why have certain players not panned out? Why have some regressed? Where is the depth and so on. Now, he also will be applauded for some of the moves he made in the draft and also some of free agents he has found. Licht has had a lot of success in finding those diamonds in the rough so to speak. The Cameron Brate type finds that have contributed to this team. Personally I like the direction and talent evaluation from this front office for the most part and would keep Licht and his crew moving forward. But I don’t get to decide, that is up to the Glazers who just don’t show their hands.

Question: Do you think that this is the end of Brent Grimes in Tampa Bay?

Answer: I think that question is more up to Brent Grimes than the Bucs. I think he wouldn’t mind playing in Tampa for another season if the money was right, however the real question is, does he want to go through the grind of another football season at this stage in his life> I think the Bucs wouldn’t mind having him back, at the right price of course. But so much of that depends on who is running and coaching the team. I will say if Grimes wanted to play another season, he certainly has the talent to do so. I can’t imagine a rookie corner, even a first rounder stepping in and playing as well as Grimes would as a veteran in 2018. Learning cornerback in the NFL is a tough business and the Bucs would have a huge hole to fill if Grimes decides to retire this offseason.