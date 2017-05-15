Bucs’ Monday Mailbag 5-15: Smith’s Defense, Slot Corner, Licht’s Job Security And More

    Smith let his L.B.’s blitz more towards season’s end. I’m all for that. It sounds to me Spence will play some downs at Sam this year in a 4 3, and 3 4 alignments.

    Thanks for the good work

    I feel also that we had a great off-season because of the free agent acquisitions, a strong (and lucky*) draft and the retention of Smith as DC.

    I am hoping that Smith will be content to get a Superbowl ring here with the Bucs before he moves on to an opportunity to get one as a head coach. This was a vague feeling I came away with after watching a video of a recent press briefing from Smith. Who knows?

    Go Bucs!!!!

    * The football gods smiled on us indeed!

    QB backup is my biggest concern; after that I would say Center. Even if Howard had an injury ,I don’t think TE is the biggest concern.

      Not sure why center is making you fret Horse. Marpet, Smith and Hawley are all on the roster plus your pride and joy, former Buc Ben Gottschalk is always available if the Bucs want him back.

      I get why he said TE. He’s not saying that an injury would make the position overall a big weakness. But with the drafting of Howard, we clearly want to run a lot of 2 TE sets out of which we can run or pass with equal threat. Losing either of those guys would clearly eliminate that threat. If we largely build our offense around that concept this season, then losing either of Howard or Brate would be a big hurt. Maybe not the most individually devastating answer, but it’s thoughtful, and I get his point.

      You are absolutely right, Horse. We have a Canadian TE who is also a Y TE. He is the same size and weight as Howard and is as fast as Brate. If Humphries goes down he can take over Humphries duties almost as well as Humphries. He also could star in a two TE Offense paired with Humphries that would scare our opponents to death.

    Bucs won’t become a 3-4 team but they won’t be a 4-3 team either. They’ll likely be multiple. Either way, buckle your seat belts.

    I predict Baker goes down for 8 weeks. I do why? I just do.

      That does seem to be a recent Bucs specialty. Carl Nicks and JR Sweezy were major free agent acquisitions who immediately went down with major injuries. Hopefully Baker is more Vincent Jackson than he is those guys.

    I usually think the mailbags fall a bit flat, but I like this one. There were a couple duds, but there were also some good questions and some better, insightful answers. Nice job, Mark.

