Bucs Back To A Top 10 Offense In 2017?

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

9 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of lordnlkon

    lordnlkon

    I am excited. Can’t wait for Hard Knocks to get a look behind the scenes of training camp.

    +7
    -1
    Rating: +6. From 8 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of stlbucsfan

    stlbucsfan

    The only thing standing in the way of a top 10 offense is the offensive line if they havent improved as we have been told. We stood pat now lets see if it was the right decision.

    +5
    -1
    Rating: +4. From 6 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    As with everything else in life, success requires that one be good AND to a certain extent, lucky. Last season the Bucs were unlucky, leading the league in number of players on IR. If we have better luck this season, we should produce a better result. We also have some better players. Maybe we can do better than top 10 offense. Better still, maybe we’ll be top 12 in Ws.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 3.1
      Profile photo of cgmaster27

      cgmaster27

      Injuries are the main detractor every year Naples no doubt. It seems we are just unlucky in that department last year. But at least now, and at least at the WR position, we actually have some depth for a change. Last year it was slim pickens behind big Mike.

      +2
      0
      Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of Buc 1976

    Buc 1976

    I am SO ready for the season to start,and watch this offensive. I think on paper this offensive can be the Best I have seen in all the years that I have watched.
    I think some changes are coming on the O line, I would like to see the Bucs take a look at Nick Mangold if he is still available. Go Bucs!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of seat26

    seat26

    It all starts with the QB. And we have a good one. God help us if he goes down.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  6. 6
    Profile photo of fredster

    fredster

    Lot of “ifs” involved, but I’m very optimistic it will be better than last year and in top ten or close. Losing Brate end last year really killed them too.

    I wonder many things on offense….

    Can Martin stay healthy? Can we run the ball if he can’t?

    Can the O line play better and stay healthy?

    Can Sweezy be the player they think he can after back surgery?

    Can Winston be more accurate and control his emotions better at the start of games?

    Can Howard and Godwin contribute as rookies?

    Can Jackson stay healthy and can Winston hit him on deep balls regularly? Deep ball hasn’t exactly been his best trait.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  7. 7
    Profile photo of WiltheBrewer

    WiltheBrewer

    They didn’t really miss the playoffs by a game, they missed it by a tiebreaker

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  8. 8
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    I always say that the more players on offense whom the opponent fears, and must devise a means to minimize the damage they can do is, what sets teams apart. Last year it quickly became Mike Evans as the soul focal point of defensive coordinators with a bit of Cameron Brate in the corner of their eye.

    Now, at least on paper, defensive coordinator’s heads should be spinning trying to defend all of the arrows our offense can aim their way. They’ll know how General Custer must have felt.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version