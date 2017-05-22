Bucs’ Monday Mailbag 5-22: Aguayo, Running Back Concerns And More

Each week PewterReport.com’s Mark Cook answers your submitted questions about the Bucs. You can have your question answered by asking on Twitter using the #PRMailbag hashtag. Here are this week’s five questions.

Question: If Roberto Aguayo barely edges Nick Folk, should they keep Folk as an insurance policy?

Answer: No I don’t think this team wants to keep two roster spots for kickers. They aren’t good enough top to bottom to use the luxury of two roster spots in my opinion. And honestly, I think Aguayo will have to hands down win the competition to stick this year. If they both go, say 4-of-5 on FG attempts, make all their extra points, and their kickoffs are even, I am guessing the Bucs go with the veteran. This team isn’t just aiming for nine wins, this team thinks and expects to make the playoffs. While you are always building in the NFL, the Bucs aren’t “rebuilding” this year. They believe they are built. Good news for Aguayo and his fans is, he believes he can do it and believes he will be a much better kicker in 2017. You can read my exclusive with him from this weekend’s Jameis Winston camp.

Question: Despite laundry list of running backs, and depending on McNichols, do the Bucs draft a running back next year?Will it be a power back?

Answer: I think it is way too early to say, and as you mentioned they need to see how things play out in 2017. I will say, the Bucs have not really had any power type backs on their roster since Dirk Koetter became offensive coordinator, so I don’t know that that style of runner is what he likes for his scheme. They have had plenty of opportunities to add one to their roster over the last three off seasons, and just haven’t done it. I do think they look at Peyton Barber as potentially a guy who could go in and pick up a few short yards on third down if necessary. We had someone in the organization recently tell us the team is high on him, and loves his short, but solid and powerful frame. We will see though if Barber even makes the roster. It will be a fun competition to watch this training camp.

Question: If Bucs keep Doug Martin, will they try to trade Charles Sims once Doug comes back from suspension?

Answer: That is a good question, but one I can’t say for sure. I will say, Todd Monken mentioned Sims the other day, and talked about how people forget how good the duo (Martin and Sims) was two years ago as the league’s top running back tandem. That tells me the Bucs staff thinks he will be in their plans in 2017, but Sims, like Martin, has to stay healthy. But I don’t think Martin’s suspension has any bearing on if they would trade Sims or not. They don’t look at Sims as the feature back, so if it were something they were looking to do, I don’t think waiting until after Week 3 would make any difference. But I also wonder if there is any trade value for him at this point.

Question: Who will the Bucs be testing out at KR and PR during training camp? Who has the best shot at winning those jobs?

Answer: Another great question, but one I don’t know, nor do the Bucs really at this point. I am sure they have some ideas, but definitively, it is impossible to say right now. I think Humphries gets the first crack at retaining his punt return duties, but kickoff wise it will be a battle during camp. The Josh Huff experiment didn’t go well last year, but he could get another crack at it this preseason. Rookie safety Justin Evans returned kicks some in college and may get some looks, but it might come down to one of the wide receivers who uses a good preseason as a returner to make the roster.

Question: Do u see the Bucs donning all pewter for the TNF this year?

Answer: That would be my choice for sure. I actually like all the all red, but after two seasons, I would like to see them switch it up. I haven’t heard that it is what’s going to happen. But I will ask around with a few contacts and see if there are any plans to go all pewter this year. Honestly though, I am still made we don’t get the throwback game. I really miss those games. I was able to take my son, as a fan, to the very first one in 2009 and watched a rookie quarterback lead a come-from-behind win over the Packers.