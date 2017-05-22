Bucs’ Monday Mailbag 5-22: Aguayo, Running Back Concerns And More

12 Comments

  1
    Dman

    Dman

    Mark, I mentioned this in an earlier post, but I think PR is missing the boat on our RB's – McNichols is in, Charles Simms is out. Barber is our Big Body back. McNichols is the third down receiver RB, Martin & Rogers are first, second down backs, Barber is the power back who can catch the ball. Simms is afraid to get hit or run up the middle. He's great catching the ball, but he's got a narrow skill set and on top of that can't stay healthy. My prediction of our RB's to start the season; Martin, Rodgers, Barber, McNihols.

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1.1
      Profile photo of Jack

      Jack

      Simms is quicker and runs better routes that McNichols, who isn’t a slouch in the pass-catching department himself. Unless they need the roster spot along the o-line or d-line, there’s not a lot of reason to let go of someone who was incredibly good two seasons ago.

      Let’s remember, Martin and Simms dominated the league the first year they were both healthy, and there’s no reason they cannot do so again.

      Personally, I’d take Simms over Rodgers, but I also get paid to do work other than coaching a football team, so take it for what it is worth.

      +1
      -1
      Rating: 0. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  2
    Profile photo of BucWild02

    BucWild02

    Pewter would look great, but a color rush of all orange with pewter, red, and white in the numbers would be sweet. Think throwbacks with current helmet.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3
    Profile photo of 4girls

    4girls

    I’m predicting a change in the Color Rush unis this year. They’ve done the monochromatic color scheme the last two years. (Lord knows, Nike does not like to stay stagnant with the same thing for too long.)

    What about orange jersey and pewter pants? Or, God help us, if they reverse that. Would they bring back the creamsicle pants?

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    3.1
      Profile photo of toofamiliar17

      toofamiliar17

      The whole idea of the color rush is to have one solid color. Whatever color it is, that's what they'll be doing. If you have different colors on different parts of the uniform, then at that point, it's just an alternative jersey.

Also, creamsicle and pewter is a truly disgusting combo of colors anyways, lol.

      Also, creamsicle and pewter is a truly disgusting combo of colors anyways, lol.

      +2
      0
      Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  4
    Profile photo of toofamiliar17

    toofamiliar17

    I would LOVE to have throwback games back. They just have a special feel. And man, that Packers game was magical. We picked Rodgers off twice, Freeman had a fantastic debut with 3 TD passes, including the game winner on an absolute dime in the corner of the end zone, Clifton Smith at his best….ugh. That was a fun day that bred a ton of hope. It turned out to be false hope, but it sure felt damn good at that time.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  5
    Profile photo of martinii

    martinii

    Mark, can you see the Buc's keeping 5 backs and no Fullbacks this season. Using TE in short yardage situations.

    +5
    0
    Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    5.1
      Profile photo of Jack

      Jack

      Definitely no fullbacks. That's what Stocker is for. 😀

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  6
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    You guys sure had some strange uniform color combinations. I hope your significant other sets your clothes out for you.

    I’m not a fan of those color rush uniforms; especially that mustard vs ketchup game.

    I really enjoyed the Throw Back games with old Bucco Bruce returning. Nowadays his hint of femininity would be much more in vogue. It was always strange that, in the old uniforms, I kept associating the numbers with the former players.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  7
    Profile photo of Honey Bear

    Honey Bear

    For some reason, a lot of people forget how good Jacquizz looked last year. Behind a banged up and inconsistent line, he averaged 4.3 yards per carry. Often times it appeared he was gaining yards with no running lanes. I believe the Bucs are hyping up Doug Martin to make him more attractive to other teams for a potential trade. I think Jacquizz will be our main RB this year, spelled by McNichols on 3rd downs.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  8
    Profile photo of matador

    matador

    I like Jacq, he’s a keeper given the hodgepodge we have at RB but he’s not likely to hold up as a feature back.
    Barber has showed almost nothing so far so unless he finds another gear he doesn’t seem the answer to anything.
    Martin is unreliable.
    Sims is ridiculously one dimensional and goes on the list of reaches and whiffs by Licht in rounds 2-3 which so far look to be his Achilles Heel.
    We need a bigger back who can pound the rock late in games so we can burn the clock despite opposing team stacking the line, so we don’t force JW to be precise/careful with the ball late in games when we have the lead (he has a lot of strengths but precision and ball security are not two of them).
    If we had a true feature back instead of having to keep 2-3 RBs to fill the role it would be easy to justify a spot for a big bruiser.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  9
    Profile photo of WinstonMVP

    WinstonMVP

    Id rather see Color Rush Uniforms every week then the current Bucs uni's. Cant stand them . Wont buy one, Ever!!!! We had the Best Uni's in the NFL ( Pewter & Red) till the Bucs had to go and change them with no input by the Fans. The No Fun League needs to also loosen the rules on the Throwback uni's. It's ridiculous that they wont let the Fans see our old throwback Uni's BC of some stupid rule.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

