Bucs Make It Official, Sign Howard To Rookie Deal

Drafting a prospect is great. There’s all kind of celebration, the fans think about the possibilities in the offense or defense, and it’s overall a joyous moment.

But, as we’ve seen on more than one occasion, hearing commissioner Rodger Goodell announce a prospect’s name isn’t what makes a player official on a team. It’s signing that name on the dotted line that makes it official.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their first round pick, O.J. Howard, official is now official as it has been confirmed to PewterReport.com that Howard has signed his rookie deal, avoiding any kind of holdout situation.

.@TheRealOjHoward has just signed his rookie deal 📄🖊 Check out our Snapchat!

👻BucsNFL pic.twitter.com/JFkDk9o1D2 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 22, 2017

Howard is the first of the Bucs 2017 rookie draft class to sign his deal. As a first round pick, his deal will be for four years with a fifth-year team option.

The exact numbers of Howard’s contract will be posted here when known.