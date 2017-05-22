Bucs Make It Official, Sign Howard To Rookie Deal

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

5 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    What did he get?

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of macabee

      macabee

      Since you don’t do Twitter. Here’s Rick Stroud’s estimate based on last year’s #19 pick. PR will have confirmation later.

      Rick Stroud‏ @NFLSTROUD 40m40 minutes ago
      More
      Terms of Howard’s contract with Bucs not released, but the deal is projected to be worth more than $11.1-million, $6.2-million to sign.

      +2
      0
      Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
      1. 1.1.1
        Profile photo of Horse

        Horse

        Macabee, Thank You.

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
        Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of seat26

    seat26

    Welcome to Tampa O.J. Can’t wait to see you in action.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of Buc 1976

    Buc 1976

    I can’t wait to see this offensive when it is hitting on all cylinder ‘s.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version