Bucs Monday Mailbag 7-24: Mariota vs. Winston, Marpet At Center And More

Each Monday PewterReport.com’s Mark Cook answers reader submitted Bucs-related questions and comments about the team. You can also have your question answered by submitting on Twitter using #PRMailbag.



Question: Why do you believe a lot of so called experts are giving the edge to Marcus Mariota over Jameis Winston to be elite? Ridiculous!

Answer: Well there is still some negative Winston bias left over from his college days. Maybe some of the national guys, who haven’t gotten to know Winston other than what they read a few years back, are still holding some of that stuff against him. And that is fine, they are entitled to their opinion on his character I suppose. On the field, it is a legitimate debate. Depending on the different formulas they use to determine performance and such, I can see where a few may still prefer Mariota over Winston. And 12-15 years from now they actually could be correct. But to say either is better than the other at this point is really kind of silly. Both have have outstanding starts to their career. Both with some successes and both with some things that must be polished. I will say, Mariota has done better than I expected coming from the system he ran at Oregon. He really is a talented player and I wish him the best. But I wouldn’t trade Winston for really anyone else in the league at this point. His upside is still untapped and when you add in all of the intangibles, I am excited to see where he is able to take this franchise. To me the debate will be determined by the Super Bowl wins they lead their respective teams to when their careers are all said and done. My money is on Winston.

Question: What happens if the Ali Marpet to center experiment doesn’t go well yet J.R. Sweezy and Kevin Pamphile are having outstanding camps?

Answer: If the Marpet to center experiment doesn’t go well, some people in the Bucs organization will be questioning their evaluation skills. And I say that because, since even before he was drafted, some have seen Marpet being a better NFL center than guard. And he has been pretty outstanding at guard, therefore that is saying a lot about expectations. But if the worst case scenario, as you spelled out, were to happen, then it is Joe Hawley or Evan Smith back to center and Marpet, Pamphile and Sweezy left to battle it out for the final two spots. The Bucs want their five best linemen on the field, and no one has a job based on draft status or last season’s performance. So it will be a battle all camp and preseason to see who emerges, although I suspect, if everyone stay healthy, it goes as planned with Marpet at center, Sweezy and Pamphile at guard, and Donovan Smith and Demar Dotson at the tackles.

Question: Going into training camp, is Justin Evans expecting a starting role? Should he?

Answer: Not he, nor anyone, should expect a starting role. Okay, well maybe Jameis Winston, but my point is, Evans is a long way from being ready to even get in the rotation, much less be a starter in training camp. First of all he is a rookie, trying to transition to a fairly difficult position in the NFL. Secondly, he missed a ton of the offseason workouts due to an undisclosed injury. It didn’t appear to be serious, however, there is only so much you can learn from the sidelines. And lastly, there are three players with a ton of NFL experience ahead of him on the depth chart. The Bucs didn’t draft Evans to be a career backup, and they hope to see him in the starting lineup one of these days, but they won’t rush him just because of his draft status.

Question: Attending my first training camp practice next weekend. What can I expect? Any tips or advice?

Answer: Hydrate! Seriously even though the practices are in the morning it is very hot and very humid. I would suggest starting the hydration process a couple days before. I am not trying to scare you. It’s not like you will be out on the field running routes and losing fluids, but it will help you feel better throughout the day. Personally I prefer to sit up in the stands as high as possible. There is a media area for us, but it is in the end zone and the view isn’t great. I would recommend getting there early so you can score a good sideline seat. If you want autographs, I would recommend moving down to the lower levels as practice is winding down. There will be a ton of people there so be patient. There are no guarantees of autographs but the players do come over to the stands following practice for a few minutes. Bring a camera, or cell phone, wear your Bucs gear and cheer loud. Mostly just go and have fun. I know for a fact the players do appreciate the fans coming out to support them.