Barber: Bucs Lack “Badass” Personalities Right Now; McCoy Responds

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

5 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of Ken Grant

    Ken Grant

    Can we please stop trying to turn Gerald into Warren Sapp?

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      For real

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
  2. 2
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    Im glad Gerald isnt Sapp, but if you ever heard any of McCoy’s pregame speeches you would think he wss getting his team ready for a Tony Robbins seminar atherthan a 3 hoir battle and war in the trenches.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of Buc 1976

    Buc 1976

    I really don’t understand some people that have a problem with McCoy!
    He play’s hard every game, he busts his butt at practice and is a pro bowler.
    OK maybe he is not vocal enough for some people but action speaks louder than words.
    Just my opinion

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of Dman

    Dman

    McCoy is a good player, but not a take-over-a-game-guy that closes out teams in the 4th quarter. He doesn’t need to be Sapp to do that, he just needs to get it done. So far he hasn’t. And I could care less about being vocal, just make plays with the game on the line.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version