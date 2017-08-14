Bucs Monday Mailbag 8-14: Bullough The Backup, Bobo at WR And More

It is Monday, and that means PewterReport.com answers your questions about the Bucs in an all new Monday Mailbag. You can have your question answered by submitting it on Twitter using the hashtag #PRMailbag.

Question: Do you see Riley Bullough becoming a backup to Kwon Alexander? He played well against the Bengals and seems to have the intangibles.

Answer: It is still way too early to say. The team really liked Kendell Beckwith’s chances of being the backup to Kwon, but with the injury to Devante Bond, Beckwith probably moves over to the SAM spot. When it comes to Bullough, what you saw on Hard Knocks is real. I was listening to a camera man at the Bucs and Jags practice and he was saying you could hear Bullough all the way from the other end of the field. He is intense. But there was a reason he went undrafted. Of course the halls of Canton are lined with players who weren’t drafted, you can tape, time and breakdown all the physical attributes of a player but there is no way to measure their heart and desire. Ask Adam Humphries. I wouldn’t bet against Bullough that is for sure, but as far as him working his way up to Alexander’s backup, we need to see the next three preseason games first.

Question: What percentage chance does Bobo Wilson have of making the 53 man roster?

Answer: Wilson is another guy you can’t count out. Like Bullough, when we was first signed it didn’t really create much of a ripple in my mind (other than he was a Nole). But he has been one of the most impressive of the undrafted players so far in camp. While I wouldn’t say he has done anything spectacular, he has been doing everything right. And that goes a long way in making a roster. Steady and dependable so far, what Wilson needs is a splash play – a punt return for a TD, or long pass reception – something that makes the staff not be able to cut him after the final preseason game. I see him as a 35 percent guy right now. But there are still three preseason games left to go, and if he doesn’t make it this go around, I would expect him to be a practice squad candidate.

Question: What are the Bucs choices with injured Ryan Griffin and what do you think they do?

Answer: That was something Dirk Koetter said they were looking at on Saturday. The biggest factor will be exactly how long the injury will take to heal. Obviously if it is into the season, he most likely goes on IR or is released with an injury settlement. If it is just a couple weeks then maybe they keep him. All of those things have been discussed most likely, but a positive sign was seeing Griffin in Jacksonville on the field with his teammates. Now he of course wasn’t dressed out, but he also wasn’t wearing a bulky sling and ice pack either. We should know a little more later in the week.

Question: The battle for the 5th wide receiver spots seems to be a little underwhelming, two that seem most consistent are Derel Walker and Donteea Dye, so who wins?

Answer: I am not sure Dye would qualify as one of the most consistent. Walker however looks to me to be in the lead. He has been solid all camp, and despite not playing great on Friday night (slipped on two routes) I still think he has a very good shot to take that job. He reminds me a little of rookie Chris Godwin. Pretty polished for a young player. As mentioned a number of times so far in the mailbag, there is still a lot of football left and everything is very fluid. And as we saw last season, injuries can hit this group hard and fast. The player who ends up as the fifth wide receiver when the season ends, might not even be on the roster yet.