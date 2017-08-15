PR Meet & Greet This Saturday After Practice At Brew Bus

PewterReport.com is hosting a PR Meet & Greet with Bucs fans and PewterReport.com readers, @PewterReport followers and Stick Carriers this Saturday, August 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET at the Brew Bus Brewing Co. tasting room following Bucs training camp. Training camp at One Buccaneer Place on Saturday is from 9:45 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

The PR Meet & Greet event is free, and for the first 25 fans that mention PewterReport.com to publisher Scott Reynolds upon arrival so is their first beer!

Brew Bus Brewing Co. is located at 4101 N. Florida Avenue in Tampa just 2.5 miles (8 minutes) from One Buccaneer Place by I-275 and offers 20 different beers on tap. Stop by after practice and meet Reynolds, PewterReport.com editor-in-chief Mark Cook and PewterReport.com Bucs beat writer Trevor Sikkema, ask Bucs questions and get the latest scoop from training camp in a truly happy hour at Brew Bus!

Mention PewterReport.com at the bar and receive 10 percent off your beer on Saturday. If you’re hungry after training camp place an order at the bar for The Eatery, the on-site kitchen at Brew Bus, although food will not be complimentary. Click here for The Eatery menu.

There will also be a drawing for PewterReport.com swag and Bucs door prizes at 1:30 p.m. ET. Winners must be present to claim their prize.

About Brew Bus:

Much more than just a craft brewery and tasting room, The Brew Bus Terminal & Brewery is one of the top destinations in the Tampa, Florida area for craft beer lovers, foodies, or anyone who wants to enjoy a casual night on the town. While our award-winning craft beers bring many customers through the doors of our 15,000-square-foot facility in Seminole Heights, the Brew Bus experience doesn’t end there. Our fleet is well-known in the region for providing public tours of local craft breweries and can be rented privately. Plus, our on-site craft kitchen – The Eatery – offers a bold take on classic dishes that pair perfectly with our beer. The Eatery is cooking up something for everyone.

At Brew Bus Brewing, our innovative and popular craft beers have garnered medals at some of the top beer competitions in the world, including the Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Championship. Available on tap in our tasting room as well as in restaurants, bars and retail locations throughout the state, our core craft beer lineup includes Rollin Dirty (Irish-style Red Ale), You’re My Boy, Blue! (Blueberry Wheat Ale), Last Stop IPA (American IPA brewed with floral hops), and a pair of seasonal releases – Are Wheat There Yet? (Hoppy Wheat Ale) and Double Decker (English-style Porter). Our occasional special beer releases are highlighted by the always-popular Hazelnut Spread Porter, and an expanding barrel-aging program is geared toward producing more bold and aggressive offerings.

With weekly live music, regular brewery tours, rental event space, and monthly events such as beer/food pairings and special release parties, The Brew Bus Terminal & Tasting Room in Tampa, FL has become a popular destination for quality craft beers, good food, and an inviting atmosphere.

For more information on Brew Bus, visit their website by clicking here.

About Brew Bus Tours:

The Brew Bus fermented in 2011 as a single bus providing a safe and fun way for people to enjoy local craft beer in the Tampa, FL area. With three vehicles available for private rental and a full slate of weekly public tours of local craft breweries, The Brew Bus has become a popular choice for fun group activities. Whether you are planning a bachelor or bachelorette party, company team building activities, or need transportation for your wedding, The Brew Bus offers unique options.

Unlike other bus rental companies in the area, we provide complimentary craft beer from award-winning Brew Bus Brewing on most of our excursions, as well as optional premium add-ons such as wine and spirits, brewery tours, discounted merchandise, and more. Our public tours allow you to try some of the best craft beers in the area while enjoying safe and convenient transportation. We offer Sampler and Full Pour Tours that visit some of the top local breweries, as well as special tours tied to local sporting events and special celebrations.

Whether you are looking for a craft beer bar with boundless options, a fun night out in the Tampa, Florida area, or are planning a private party, Brew Bus Brewing and The Brew Bus have you covered. Stop by our tasting room today to enjoy delicious food and award-winning craft beer, or contact us to plan your private bus rental or to learn more about our public trips to nearby craft breweries.

To reserve space on a Brew Bus tour, click here.