When looking at the 2022 Bucs, there are several players you might consider as crucial to the team’s success. Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Vita Vea, Carlton Davis, Shaq Barrett and Devin White would all be reasonable picks. But how far down would Joe Tryon-Shoyinka appear on your list? Steven Ruiz of The Ringer recently named 10 “non-superstars” who could shape the upcoming NFL season, and he selected Tryon-Shoyinka as a possible X-factor for the Bucs. Could the second-year player be the reason Tampa Bay does or doesn’t return to the Super Bowl this year?

Former First-Rounder Could Be The Key For 2022 Bucs

How might Tryon-Shoyinka, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, impact Tampa Bay’s 2022 success? Here is what Ruiz had to say:

“Tryon-Shoyinka was relegated to a third-down role during his rookie season, and for good reason: The dude just couldn’t make tackles. The first-round pick missed 27.3 percent of his tackle attempts, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked ninth from the bottom among qualified edge rushers. Todd Bowles basically didn’t have a choice but to cut his snaps last season, especially with more reliable options elsewhere on the depth chart.

Now that Jason Pierre-Paul is gone, though, Bowles will be forced to give the young edge rusher more chances in 2022. And what Tryon-Shoyinka does with those snaps will ultimately dictate the ceiling of this defense. If he can replicate JPP’s early-down run defense while improving on his late-down pass rushing productivity, the unit should look similar to what we saw in 2020, which was obviously good enough to help the Bucs win a Super Bowl. If not, and teams are able to move the ball effectively and stay out of third-and-long situations, when Bowles is at his most devious, then this group won’t be nearly as intimidating as it has been in recent years.”

It’s interesting that Ruiz focused on Tryon-Shoyinka’s run defense as the key to the Bucs’ success in 2022. The Bucs did take a step back in 2021 in rush defense. They fell from No. 1 in the NFL in 2020 all the way to… No. 3. But it wasn’t like there was a massive drop off from Pierre-Paul to Tryon-Shoyinka last year. Yes, Pierre-Paul’s missed tackle rate was a much more palatable 16.7%. But his PFF run defense grade was slightly worse. And in a league where passing is increasing in prevalence each year, it’s hard to believe that the run defense prowess of a single edge defender would be the lynchpin that could decide a team’s Super Bowl fate.

Where Tryon-Shoyinka Can Really Make A Difference

Now, where Ruiz may be right is on Tryon-Shoyinka being an important cog in the Bucs machine. Tampa Bay could have a special pass rush in 2022. With an improved defensive interior and Shaq Barrett manning the other edge, the 23-year-old Tryon-Shoyinka could be the final link. That is where his game needs to take the next step. He could take a significant leap forward and become a 60-70 pressure player. If he does, it isn’t unreasonable to expect 9 to 11 sacks from him. And that type of production would certainly lead to an improved Bucs pass defense. And an improved pass defense could be the difference for Tampa Bay as it tries to make another Super Bowl run.