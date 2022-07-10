Bucs general manager Jason Licht has assembled quite the roster for 2022. As national outlets continue to release their position group rankings, the Bucs continue to grade out favorably. The team sports depth at several position groups, including wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line and safety. Many of these groups were discussed on a recent episode of the Pewter Report Podcast.

One position group that isn’t mentioned much when discussing the deepest position groups is the outside linebackers. The Bucs have an impressive starting pair in veteran Shaq Barrett and second-year player Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. However, there are concerns about where that group would stand if an injury were to occur to one of them. Beyond those two, there is Anthony Nelson, who is coming off of a career year that included five sacks. And then there isn’t much experience beyond that. Cam Gill, Elijah Ponder and rookie Andre Anthony have combined to play 145 career snaps. And despite Scott Reynolds’ prediction that Ponder will be a camp sleeper, the Bucs should continue to add to this group with a more proven veteran.

Who Could Bolster The Depth Chart?

This late in free agency, there isn’t a plethora of options that could qualify as difference-makers. However, one player does stand out as a possible quality depth piece. Trey Flowers, entering his eighth season, has had a solid career to date. From 2018 on, Flowers posted PFF grades of 80+ over more than 1,700 snaps. For his career, Flowers has registered 261 tackles, 31.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and seven passes defensed.

Flowers is coming off of two consecutive injury-plagued seasons. This is most likely why he is still available despite the fact that he’s still playing at a high level. And it could be why the Bucs can lure the talented edge rusher to Tampa Bay. By bringing in Flowers as the No. 3 outside linebacker, it could help shelter him from overuse and allow him to play deeper into the season, including a likely playoff run.

Tryon-Shoyinka logged 560 snaps last year as the Bucs No. 3 outside linebacker. If Flowers were to play a similar number of snaps, he could re-establish his value on a one-year prove-it deal. That would allow Flowers to re-enter free agency in 2023 with an opportunity to sign one last big contract just before his age-30 season.

Flowers and the Bucs look to be a mutually beneficial pairing. It could help the team lock in depth at a key position group that may be lacking while allowing a talented but oft-injured player the opportunity to re-establish value while chasing a Super Bowl. The question at this point is whether or not it will happen.