Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Ep29: Recapping Bucs vs. Bears; Keeping Tunnel Vision

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this weekend edition of the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema are back on the air waves after a long evacuation/break. In this episode, the gang recaps the Bucs dominating win over the Bears. They breakdown what was encouraging and even what still needs work as the team has to now keep tunnel vision on the next week and next game to build off a 1-0 start.