Bucs vs. Bears: Most Impressive

The Buccaneers got back on the field after a change of schedule due to Hurricane Irma, and while many thought the team could possibly struggle, the Bucs played complimentary football with all three phases contributing to the 29-7 win over the Bears. Below is our list of Most Impressive Bucs. Check it out and see if we missed someone.

LB Kwon Alexander

While Alexander ended up leaving the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, his first quarter interception of Mike Glennon with Bears driving really set the tone for the defensive performance. Good news is, it appears the injury isn’t too severe and he told us in the locker room he expects to be back at practice this week.

CB Robert McClain

McClain got the start at the nickel corner spot and didn’t disappoint, making a pick 6 in the second quarter, extending the Bucs lead to 23-0. McClain added two more tackles in the game and was part of a secondary that almost notched a shutout.

WR Mike Evans

While there might have been a little rust from a team that hadn’t played a meaningful snap since last New Years, Jameis Winston and Evans picked right where they left off last season, connecting on a first half touchdown. Evens ended the day with seven catches for 93 yards and the above mentioned score.

LB Lavonte David

David was all over the field on Sunday leading the Bucs with nine tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. The Bucs are expecting a big season from the former Nebraska star and he started his season off on the right track.

LB Kendell Beckwith

Head coach Dirk Koetter mentioned Beckwith in his post game press conference, marveling at the former LSU standout’s ability to not only return in less than a year from an ACL injury, but to be playing at a high level as a rookie. With Alexander sidelined with a hamstring injury, Beckwith filled in nicely in the middle and ended with five stops, two for loss and a pass breakup.

Honorable mention: WR DeSean Jackson, DE Will Gholston, Safeties T.J. Ward and Chris Conte, P Bryan Anger, and RB Peyton Barber