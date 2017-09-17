Bucs vs. Bears: Most Impressive

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

7 Comments

  1. 1

    Horse

    Can “t disagree

    +5
    0
    Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    IDGABuc

    I thought TJ Ward was impressive in what looked like limited snaps. I can’t hardly wait for him to be a starter!

    +8
    0
    Rating: +8. From 8 votes.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    Dundaz

    With a top notch performance like that one, I can imagine it being hard to pick just a few standouts. But I think one of the offensive linemen should at least get an Honorable mention.

    Go bucs

    +9
    0
    Rating: +9. From 9 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 3.1

      scubog

      Me too.

      +2
      0
      Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
  4. 4

    Naplesfan

    Offensive line deserves a shout out too.

    Jameis had all the time in the world to pass for most of the game, very few pressures on him, just two sacks that were basically coverage sacks. 117 yards and 1 TD rushing, well above our average last year of 100 yards/0.5 TD rushing. Only two offensive penalties, one of which was on special teams, only one holding penalty and no false starts on offense all game long.

    Also, the entire defense deserves a big shout out – the defense ranked no. 1 in the league in fantasy defensive points. Only allowed 7 points, all in garbage time.

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
  5. 5

    D-Rome

    “Honorable mention: WR DeSean Jackson, DE Will Gholston, Safeties T.J. Ward and Chris Conte, P Bryan Anger, and RB Peyton Barber”

    How about “Honorable mention: Everyone not named Kwon Alexander, Robert McClain, Kendall Beckwith, Lavonte David, and Mike Evans.” I thought everyone played really well yesterday.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  6. 6

    Gulfstrings

    Would have been good to mention the Coaching Staff here. All three teams (O, D and ST) were sharp, prepared and extremely motivated. Go Bucs!

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version