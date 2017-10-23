Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Ep38: This Defense Is Offensive – To Watch

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.

In this week’s post-game edition of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema recap just what the heck happened in Tampa’s last-second loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The gang gets down to business about the changes the team made, which ones worked, which ones didn’t and what all this means moving forward. They also discuss the uneasiness in the locker room amongst the players after a 2-4 start.