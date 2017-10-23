PFF Notes And Grades For Bucs Loss At Buffalo

In a game as close as the one the Bucs played on Sunday with the Buffalo Bills, there are bound to be a handful of praises to give out but some disappointments to show, too.

The folks over at Pro Football Focus help us get down to who fits in which camp every week, and the same is the case this week in Tampa Bay’s 30-27 loss.

Here’s how PFF graded the Bucs’ players performances on Sunday.​​

Week 7 Buccaneers Offensive Stats:

Bucs QB Jameis Winston did all he could in the second half to get the Bucs in a position to win and despite a bad decision on a seam route to TE Cameron Brate, Winston had a spectacular game. He was particularly impressive under pressure, something he struggled with last season. On the afternoon, he completed 5-of-9 passes for 81 yards and 2 TDs when under duress.

Winston’s errant throw to Brate that was intercepted by rookie LB Matt Milano tarnished what would have been an impressive statline when throwing in between the hashes against Buffalo. Tossing out the interception, Winston completed 16-of-21 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown in between the numbers on Sunday afternoon.

RB Doug Martin earned his paycheck, and his yards, on Sunday against the Bills – gaining more yards AFTER contact, than total rushing yards. On his 20 carries, Martin gained 49 total yards, but did it the hard way as 50 of those were after first contact. He forced two missed tackles on the afternoon.

WR Mike Evans put forth another great effort in the loss to Buffalo, hauling in 7-of-10 total targets his way for 88 yards and a touchdown. Winston fielded a 130.4 passer rating when targeting Evans as the four-year pro hauled in receptions on four different defenders. The touchdown he hauled in on rookie CB Tre’Davious White was only the second TD he has allowed all year.

Rookie TE O.J. Howard had his best career game catching the ball against Buffalo – hauling in all six targets his way. He was targeted on four different defenders and was able to bring in catches against safeties Jordan Poyer and Shareece Wright and linebackers Preston Brown and Lorenzo Alexander. Winston had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 when targeted Howard.

​​Week 7 Buccaneers Defensive Stats: