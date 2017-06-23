Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 15: BJ And The Bear

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
This week on the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema are back to captain you on the long football drought before Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp kicks off. In this episode, each member of the gang gives their offseason practice superlatives for which players impressed them the most on offense and defense, plus give their favorite free agent pickups and rookies so far.