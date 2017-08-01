Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 20: Bring Back After School Specials

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this week’s TRAINING CAMP EDITION of the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema give you all the what-to-know from the first four days of Bucs training camp. They also tell you why Jameis Winston will never be Tom Brady, why The White Unicorn is underrated, and what’s coming up next with training camp and the pre-season ahead.