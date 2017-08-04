Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 21: Roberto… Automatico?

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this week’s (second) episode of the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema bring you a another Bucs training camp podcast. In it, they discuss a kicking competition that’s gap is growing, explain why size matters, and predict which players they expect to make the most of the upcoming preseason games.