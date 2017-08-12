Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 23: Bucs, Bengals Post-Game; Cut The Cord

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In our weekend edition of the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema give you the full recap of the Bucs at Bengals preseason game. The gang goes over how the first teams looked on offense and defense, identify which second and third team players helped and hurt their causes, and Trevor demands that it’s finally time to cut the cord.