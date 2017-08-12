Bucs At Bengals: Most Impressive

The Bucs lost in their first preseason action of the 2017 season by a score of 23-12 on Friday night in Paul Brown Stadium. PewterReport.com takes a look at the players who were the most impressive amidst the loss. Take a look and see if you agree.

CB Vernon Hargreaves

PewterReport.com has noted the night and day difference we have seen in the play of cornerback Hargreaves thus far in camp and it translated to the game on Friday night against the Bengals. Cincinnati had driven the length of the field on their first offensive possession with relative ease and were poised to take a 7-3 lead before Hargreaves stepped in front of an Andy Dalton pass in the end zone.

WR Mike Evans

Evans wasn’t perfect, dropping a slightly thrown behind pass from Jameis Winston on third down, but was the leading receiver for the Bucs with four catches for 58 yards. Evans and Winston failed to connect on the end zone on two passes

QB Jameis Winston

Winston was efficient in his first drive of the game, one that ended in points. Though he himself said after the game that they need to turn those kinds of drive (which ended within the 10-yard line) into six points and not three, he still go them there from starting at his own six-yard line. He wasn’t as sharp as hell need to be by Week 1, but he still showed good command of his unit.

WR Bernard Reedy

Of all the wide receiver not named Mike Evans, Bernard Reedy had the most impactful night. Reedy caught all three of his targets for 24 yards, and also had a nice return in special teams. Reedy flashed consistency, which many others did not.

DT Clinton McDonald

Since the defense wasn’t doing much contact in practice, it was to be expected that their first game into full speed and hitting would be a little rusty – and it was. However, one man who didn’t show any rust was defensive tackle , Clinton McDonald. With Chris Baker starting with the first team, McDonald was mainly on the second team, and, boy, did he shine. He was consistently blowing up the inside of the trenches in the second quarter, and showed that he could be an excellent rotational defensive lineman.

P Bryan Anger

What can we say, Bryan Anger is simply a pro. The Bucs punt team unit, which was one of the best in the NFL last year, picked up right where it left off with a couple kicks inside the opponent’s 10-yard line last night. Anger, along with special teams ace, Josh Robinson, looked to be in midseason form.