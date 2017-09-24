Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 31: Hurt

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this post-game edition of the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema try to talk you off or towards the ledge after the Bucs crushing defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. The gang talks what happened, what didn’t happen and what should have happened, and give a look-ahead to next week’s game with some big injuries now mounting up.