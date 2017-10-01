Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 33: Folk Hero

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.

In this post-game edition of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema drive you through the roller coaster of a ride it was watching the Bucs beat the Giant 25-23 in Raymond James Stadium. We breakdown who were the heroes, why it shouldn’t have been that close anyways, and what it will take for this team to ride that momentum into a win on Thursday against the Patriots.