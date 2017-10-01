Return Of Bucs’ Grimes Key In Stopping OBJ, Giants

Last week Vikings’ Case Keenum made the Bucs secondary look like Lovie Smith had returned as defensive coordinator.

Veteran cornerback Brent Grimes was a late scratch with a shoulder injury last week, and how much a difference he would have made in preventing the Bucs killer Keenum from torching the Bucs is anyone’s guess. But after Sunday’s game against the Giants, with a recovered Grimes as a starter, you would have at least figured Keenum wouldn’t have thrown for 362 yards.

To say the Bucs were happy to have No. 24 back in the secondary on Sunday would be an understatement.

Bucs defensive tackle Clinton McDonald was one of the Bucs impressed by Grimes after the 25-23.

“We’ve seen a lot from Brent Grimes,” McDonald said. “He’s like a cat out there. He always lands on his feet. It’s impressive just to see him having played with him the last two years. He has a big heart. He is a guy that plays with the same big heart that he walks around with. To see a guy come and perform like that, it’s a blessing.”

A humble – but happy – Grimes, gave most of the credit for the win to his defensive teammates and coaches.

“It’s a good team win against a team that was in the playoffs last year,” Grimes said. “It’s a big win leading us into a short week against another great team. That was a huge win, we just have to build on it.