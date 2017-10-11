Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 35: Luck of the Irish vs. The Buccaneer Curse

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this mid-week edition of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema come to you from One Buc Place with the latest injury updates and coaching updates the team will take into their mini-Bye Week match up against the Arizona Cardinals. And part of that has to do with meeting the new – or, old – kicker.