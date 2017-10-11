5 Things We Learned From One Buc 10-11

At right around the middle stage of the Bucs’ “mini-Bye Week,” if that’s what you want to call it, players, coaches and media alike once again gathered at One Buc Place to resume football activities.

The first day of the week is usually the biggest day with the most drama, so here’s what we learned from a packed day up in Tampa.

The Boys Are Back

Notice anything new with who is out there practicing for the Bucs? Yep, Alexander and David are back. pic.twitter.com/lrPGGYm8cp — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 11, 2017

Though there is plenty to talk about, the biggest news of the day came from the injury report and that linebackers Kwon Alexander and Lavonte David were back out on the practice field.

This marked the first time since before Week 2 that the tandem was both out there practicing. Though we’re sure they each practiced in somewhat limited roles, participating on the first day of the practice week is a good sign going forward for both.

Keith Tandy and T.J. Ward are also practicing today, as is Josh Robinson. That injury report is going to look pretty slim. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 11, 2017

Safeties Keith Tandy, T.J Ward and Josh Robinson were also out there practicing today. It had been reported that Robinson was in the concussion protocol, but he must have passed.

Evans vs. Peterson Round 2

#Bucs Mike Evans on going up against CB Patrick Peterson: He was the best I went up against last year. We'll see what he's about this year. pic.twitter.com/aqZ6ZG4FAT — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 11, 2017

Last year, as a part of the Buccaneers getting their rear ends handed to them at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals, Mike Evans and cornerback Patrick Peterson went to battle all game long.

Evans ended the game with 70 yards and a touchdown off six catches, but had 18 total targets. Evans said today that Peterson was the best he faced all of last year, and seems to be looking forward to the rematch.

Justin Evans Maturing

#Bucs S Justin Evans on how he's overcoming his tackling woes from his college days. pic.twitter.com/S6SjIR25Dz — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 11, 2017

The Justin Evans picked was a controversial one when it went down on draft weekend. It seemed that Bucs fans either loved it or hated it. The reason for that was because, though Evans is very gifted athletically, he had fundamental and discipline issues when tackling and being a last line of defense.

After getting his first start last Thursday, he displayed to his critics that it is something he is getting over, and that he only missed one maybe two tackles the entire game.

Evans talked about exactly what has helped him mature as a player and become a better tackler, and if he’s already maturing in just the first quarter of his rookie year that’s a good sign.

Mike Smith on Hargreaves

#Bucs DC Mike Smith on Hargreaves' soft coverage. Says it's not by design for him to play exactly how deep; it's up to the player. pic.twitter.com/5uyi7GzZqR — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 11, 2017

A topic of debate lately has been with the Buccaneers cornerbacks situation.

Obviously, the fans the players and the coaches wish things were going better. One way many fans wish that is in the play of Vernon Hargreaves. The specific topic surrounding him is how far he plays in off coverage. Today, at the podium, defensive coordinator Mike Smith was asked about that very detail and he said depth in drop is up to the players, not so much the scheme.

This sort of puts a lot more blame on Hargreaves than we may have originally thought, even if the scheme calls for off coverage. Hargreaves has to be more aggressive, and if it’s in his hands, it’s all on him.

“Guess Who’s Pat? Pat Again.”

Following their continued kicking woes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they finally have things figured out with the signing of kicker Pat Murray.

Murray was the Bucs kicker back in 2015, but was released because of an injury.

On Wednesday, he told us that though he may have not been happy about being released before because of an injury that everything happens for a reason, and he’s just glad to be back.