Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 44: We Run New York

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this post-game edition of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, the Pewter Report gang of Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema recap the Bucs win – yes win – over the New York Jets. The three talk about what you should really take away from Sunday’s victory and what the win does for this team in-season and offseason in the long run (both good and bad).