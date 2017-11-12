BREAKING NEWS: WINSTON TO MISS A COUPLE WEEKS WITH SHOULDER INJURY
Bucs vs. Jets: Most Impressive

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

6 Comments

  1. 1

    Horse

    Good picks.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Naplesfan

    Yup on all of the above. Add Kendall Beckwith, who got a sack and 2 TFL. Justin Evans was good too, second in tackles with 7.

    The pass rush sure looked different, the less stunting thing did seem to make a difference. Great effort all around by the entire defense – so Coach Smith gets some credit too.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    1. 2.1

      Trevor Sikkema

      Agreed. You could add Beckwith and maybe even Charles Sims in relation to his role/workload, too.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
  3. 3

    surferdudes

    Superbowl baby, here we come!!

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    macabee

    Yes, those are good picks, but I’m going to say something that nobody else will say. For every pass that Godwin and D-Jax caught, somebody had to throw it – Fitzpatrick threw them! Now there was a lot of ugly in between, but the guy along with some outstanding defense got this team a long overdue win. For that I’m probably the only Buc fan to say it, but thanks Fitz, I raise a lonely toast to you!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  5. 5

    SCLOBERNOCKER

    Beck should be on here for sure. Dude was everywhere!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend