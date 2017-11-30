Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 48: The Triumphant, Somewhat Questionable Return of Jameis Winston

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.

In this mid-week edition of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema are joined yet again by a familiar face, Roy Cummings of Florida Football Insiders. The three go back and forth discussing every element of quarterback Jameis Winston’s return, then get into some of the coaching future of this team and why these next five games are actually really important.