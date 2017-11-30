Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 48: The Triumphant, Somewhat Questionable Return of Jameis Winston

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Alldaway 2.0

    I think most reasonable people would agree if Marpet and Dotson were still playing that Winston’s return would be iffy but somewhat in the scope of rationality.

    However since the best two OL are out and it is questionable if Winston’s throwing shoulder is fully healed this doesn’t make sense in the grand scheme of things.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend