Bucs’ Winston Talks Allegations For First Time

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

4 Comments

  1. 1

    cheveliar

    Doesn’t sound like a guilty guy to me…

  2. 2

    surferdudes

    Was he asked, who was sitting in the front seat if him, and Darby were in the back? Was there a third person in the car at all? If he couldn’t disclose that information to the press, did he disclose it to the league investigators? Simple straight forward questions, were they asked?

  3. 3

    surferdudes

    Just listened to the press conference. No the questions I stated above were not asked. It took almost mid way through the presser to even get around to asking Jameis about the allegations. No one cares about what he learned from watching Fitz for three weeks. Everyone wants to know what happened that night in Az. Small market press corp, way to dig deep for the truth.

  4. 4

    Bucfish7

    I’m with you suferdudes. I have so many questions about this situation, and it doesn’t look like any of them were asked. Knowing what I know about Pewter Report staff though, I’m sure there’s a good reason. Seems like all the reporters were careful and danced around the big questions as if they were told certain questions that could NOT be asked. That’s unfortunate if it happened because I just want the truth. I’m a big fan of JW, and I want to stay that way. However, if he’s caught in a lie, or worse, actually proven guilty of this allegation, then I’m not cheering for him anymore. It’s one thing to do wrong and admit it. It’s a whole other thing to do wrong and lie multiple times about it. PLEASE JW, be right!

