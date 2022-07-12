Bucs training camp is drawing near and it’s time to preview the Bucs roster position by position. Pewter Report will and examine each roster spot, the players on the depth chart and preview the outlook for the 2022 season.

Running Backs

The Bucs running back room mostly returns intact from last season. Leonard Fournette was re-signed to a three-year, $21 million deal. Aging veteran Giovani Bernard re-signed to return for the 2022 season. Ke’Shawn Vaughn enters his third year with the team, and Kenjon Barner is back as an emergency returner and rusher.

Gone is Ronald Jones II, who signed a one-year deal in Kansas City. Taking his place is third-round draft pick Rachaad White.

Last season the Bucs totaled 1,496 yards on the ground with eight scores from the running back room. Tampa Bay’s backs added 110 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns. Head coach Todd Bowles said he’d like to see more balance on offense and plans to run the ball more this season.

Leonard Fournette

With Fournette back on a long-term deal, the position is set for the foreseeable future. The veteran running back’s game returned to that of his time in Jacksonville where he rarely came off the field. His ascension into a true three-down back proved valuable to the Bucs and his 69 receptions where the third most on the team. Fournette missed three games last season causing him to fall short of 1,000 yards rushing, but looks poised to crack that mark this season.

2021 Stats: 180 carries for 812 yards with 8 TDs with 69 receptions for 454 yards and 2 TDs.

Giovani Bernard

Bernard didn’t have a huge role last season working as primarily a 2-minute back. He also missed five games due to injury. Part of the reason he didn’t have a larger role was because of Fournette’s ascension as the Bucs’ three-down back. Bernard provides another veteran presence on the roster and a capable third-down back who excels as a receiver and pass blocker.

2021 Stats: 8 carries for 58 yards with 23 receptions for 123 yards and 3 TDs.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Tampa Bay’s 2020 third-round pick has shown steady improvement each year. Heading into year three, Vaughn has a better understanding of the game and even got a few starts under his belt last season. However, he’ll be pushed by White for playing time. To stave off the hungry rookie, Vaughn will need to show he has a firm handle on his assignments and make the most of his opportunities.

2021 Stats: 36 carries for 180 yards and 2 TDs and 4 receptions for 26 yards.

Rachaad White

White is already coming for the starting job. The confident rookie running back should carve out a role early. His pass-catching prowess will be a huge addition for the Bucs offense. White has the versatility to line up all over the field and is a smooth runner as well. While he might not nab the starting role from Fournette, he is sure to cut into everyone else playing time, provided he can get a quick grasp of the playbook and his role.

2021 College Stats: 182 carries for 1,006 yards and 15 TDs with 43 receptions for 456 yards and 1 TD.

Kenjon Barner

Barner provides insurance in the return game more than he offers anything as a pure runner. He received four carries total last season running for zero yards. His best bet is to stick around the practice squad, where he’s spent the last two seasons, hoping for a call-up if there’s a need for an emergency return man.

2021 Stats: 4 carries for 0 yards