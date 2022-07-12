Any hopes that the Bucs and their fans had of Rob Gronkowski returning from retirement to play again this season appear gone. In fact, they were dashed on Tuesday by Gronk himself. Speaking with ESPN’s Mike Reiss in the New England area while promoting Ice Shaker bottles, Gronkowski ruled out a comeback.

Rob Gronkowski on his transition from football to business, and declaring he will remain retired even if Tom Brady calls … this morning at @iceshakerbottle event in Boston. pic.twitter.com/8pHAOufklX — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 12, 2022

“I’m done with football,” Gronkowski said. “Love the game – loved the game. Definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me and the relationships. I’ve been in New England for nine seasons and in Tampa for two. I’m done with football. I’m stepping my feet into the business world, the business ventures and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place.”

Gronkowski Focusing On Business – Not Football

Gronkowski announced his retirement from football on June 21. That ended his 11-year playing career for the second time. The future Hall of Famer came out of a one-year retirement in 2020 to play with the Bucs. He caught two touchdowns in Super Bowl LV to help give Tampa Bay its second championship in franchise history.

The day he retired, Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he thought the star tight end would return at some point in the 2022 season. Gronkowski responded to that on Tuesday.

So, what would Gronkowski do if Tom Brady called to ask him to come back during the season?

“Drew is the No. 1 football agent out there,” Gronkowski said. “He loves anything that has to do with the NFL and loves to see his players be playing. But I would answer, obviously. I would obviously answer the greatest quarterback of all time and ask him how he’s doing and tell him I’m doing good. I wouldn’t go back to football, no.

“I’ve been playing for whatever – 30 years. That’s all I really know. Just to have that transition and jump right into the business ventures is awesome. It gives me a jump-start on defining my foot and what I want to do next and where I want to be – what place I have in this world.”

Aside from being the pitchman for Ice Shaker, Gronkowski also has endorsements with USAA, T-Mobile and Manscaped, among other companies.