So much for Tom Brady not attending offseason workouts. The latest photos from the third week of Bucs’ Phase Two offseason workouts show Brady on the field throwing passes to his teammates at the AdventHealth Training Facility.

Bucs QB Tom Brady was in attendance This week during the Phase 2 offseason workouts. 📸 cred @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/UMWYlmbZO8 — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) May 11, 2022

The 23-year veteran quarterback wasn’t necessarily expected to be seen until the Bucs mandatory mini-camp.

During Tuesday’s media availability, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said he doesn’t need to see Brady.

“I don’t need to see him,” Leftwich said. “I really don’t – I don’t need to see him. He’s done enough OTAs really to be honest with you. And this is what we’ve done really since me and him got together. We’ve really had no summer when it pertains to me and him. But the conversations that we have, the understanding of each other, that we have. We’ll be fine if he participates or not.”

Leftwich’s remarks come on the heels of quarterback’s coach Clyde Christensen saying the Bucs plan to give second-year quarterback Kyle Trask significant snaps during OTAs. They begin next week. With that in mind, perhaps Brady is taking advantage of getting in extra reps with new wide receiver Russell Gage and make an appearance for new head coach Todd Bowles.

It’s also the first time the Brady has participated in a Phase Two workout since he signed with Tampa Bay. In 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the entire offseason practices. Brady was forced to organize workouts with teammates at Berkeley Prep in Tampa over that summer.

With the Bucs winning the Super Bowl in 202o, former head coach Bruce Arians told Brady and the veterans to stay away from the facility while the coaches worked with younger players. Brady organized some veteran workouts at the Yankees training facility next door without any coaches present.