Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is considered to be the G.O.A.T. – the greatest of all time to play the position. Now he’ll be the subject of a celebrity roast on a Netflix series called “G.R.O.A.T – Greatest Roasts Of All Time.”

Brady, who will be an executive producer of the series, will be the first celebrity roasted in G.R.O.A.T, according to Variety, which broke the news.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said.

His roast will be filmed in 2023 following the 2022 season.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top. So we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

The Celebrity Roasters And The Roast Fodder

The list of roasters for Brady’s episode has not been revealed, but could likely include former New England teammates like Julian Edelman and Tedy Bruschi, and current teammate Rob Gronkowski. All three have appeared on Brady’s “Man In The Arena” documentary series on the ESPN+ streaming channel.

The list of material that the celebrity roasters have to work with regarding Brady is vast. There is Brady’s age and the fact that his wife, Giselle, makes more money than him as a supermodel. Also Brady losing two Super Bowls to Eli Manning and one to Nick Foles. Plus there is Brady’s retiring and then un-retiring this offseason. Brady not remembering it was fourth down in a Bucs game at Chicago in 2020 would make for great roasting fodder. As would Brady being intoxicated on avocado tequila for the Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade.