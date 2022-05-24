For the better part of a decade and a half, the Bucs were a safer bet to finish third or fourth in the NFC South than they were to win it. That changed in 2020 when the team signed Tom Brady. Yet, the addition of the greatest quarterback in NFL history wasn’t enough for Tampa Bay to win its first division title since 2007 — at least not right away.

The Bucs couldn’t get over the New Orleans Saints-sized hump in the 2020 regular season, Brady’s first year in town. They did, however, go on to win the Super Bowl. Every team in the league would trade a division championship for the Lombardi Trophy. That doesn’t mean the team wasn’t intent on claiming the division crown in 2021. Despite failing to beat New Orleans in the regular season, Tampa Bay did just that. The Bucs eventually ran away with the division, finishing 13-4.

The division looked to be up for grabs heading into 2022 when Brady retired back in February. However, his return stabilizes the Bucs. That’s why it’s no surprise to see that CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin ranked them as the 2021 division winner that is the least “vulnerable” to lose their title heading into the new season.

“Look no further than the man under center. Ever since Tom Brady returned from ‘retirement,’ [the Bucs] became the story of the NFC, if not the NFL,” Benjamin wrote. “The transition from Bruce Arians to Todd Bowles on the sidelines is an underrated X-factor, but Brady’s still in his prime at 44, and his weaponry remains elite. Meanwhile, the Saints are acting like they’re still in contention but have questions at QB and coach, the Panthers are in the same boat, and the Falcons may have the league’s worst roster.”

Bucs Will Be NFC South Favorites, But Need To Clear Immovable Hurdle

There’s no question that the Bucs have the best roster in the NFC South heading into the new season. After Brady’s return, general manager Jason Licht went to work. He re-signed Ryan Jensen, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette and Carlton Davis III while also adding Shaq Mason, Russell Gage, Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal. The draft class addressed some pressing needs, namely with second-round pick Logan Hall expected to step in and start as the team’s 3-technique defensive tackle with Ndamukong Suh looking unlikely to return.

Tampa Bay certainly still has some question marks on its roster. Will Rob Gronkowski return? Might the remaining months of the offseason see an addition or two to shore up the team’s pass rush? Are there enough in-house options for key depth roles on the defense? Even with those questions, the Bucs are in pole position to repeat as NFC South champions for the first time in their history.

The Panthers and Falcons pose little to no threat as things stand right now. But the Saints, who have proven to be the Bucs’ kryptonite in recent years, still remain an obstacle to clear. Of course, Tampa Bay failed to beat New Orleans in either meeting last season and still won the division. But snapping a seven-game losing streak against their rivals has to be a goal for Brady and the Bucs this fall.

The Saints added some significant pieces this offseason, with safety Tyrann Mathieu and receiver Jarvis Landry among the latest. They’ve also lost key contributors in safety Marcus Williams and left tackle Terron Armstead. Even with a question mark at quarterback and a coaching change, it’s no surprise that they have the second-best odds to win the division.

The two teams will first meet in Week 2, with the Bucs traveling to New Orleans. The Saints will then come to Raymond James Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 13.