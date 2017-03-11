Bucs Re-Sign CB Josh Robinson

On day one of free agency, the Buccaneers added big-time talent with the likes of both DeSean Jackson and Chris Baker. They were also able to re-sign one of their key offensive contributors last season in Jacquizz Rodgers.

Now, another player is added to that positive list as special teams stud and back up cornerback, Josh Robinson, has re-signed.

Josh Robinson is signing with the Buccaneers: 2 years, $6.5M, including $3.5 guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2017

Robinson, 26 years old, was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft out of UCF by the Minnesota Vikings. He played for the Vikings for three seasons. In his first year as a rotational player, he recorded two interceptions. The following year, playing in 10 games, Robinson recorded 58 tackles, but no interceptions. In his third year, he had his best statistical season to date with three interceptions and eight passes defended. Robinson though that would translate into an even bigger role the next year, but it did not, as he only played in five games in 2015.

Following that, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2016 season, in hopes of proving himself in an uncertain cornerback situation. Though he never solidified a corner spot, he became one of the team’s top players on the punt and kick coverage units, and was a big reason why the Buccaneers’ punt team was one of the best in the NFL.

With losing Russell Shepard to the Carolina Panther, bringing back Robinson is a very key return when it comes to the “little things”. He’ll continue to be a valued member of the team as a reserve defensive back and special teams ace.