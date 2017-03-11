Bucs Re-Sign CB Josh Robinson

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

    Since both my kids are UCF alums I’ve watched a lot of Knight games. Josh was a solid corner, coached by O’Leary, who ran a pro style defense. Good to have him back especially with Sheppard moving on.

    Glad to have him, but that alot of money for Special Teams guy and back up CB. We still need to draft a CB in the early rounds for eventually Grimes replacement. I thought Robinson was so so as a CB back up, just my opinion.

