Jackson, Humphries Strike A Deal For No. 11 Bucs Jersey

New Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson came into the league wearing No. 10 in Philadelphia, but switched to the No. 11 jersey in Washington – an ode to his “1-of-1” phrase about how he likes to look at himself. With Bucs third-year wide receiver Adam Humphries having the No. 11 jersey, Jackson struck a deal with him for an undisclosed sum of money.

“I got 11,” Jackson said. “We had a few conversations about that that led up to us working out something. I appreciate him giving me the opportunity to get the number and continue to wear it and to continue the legacy with 11.”

But Humphries, who will wear No. 10 for the Buccaneers this year, didn’t cash in on the deal with Jackson, who signed a three-year, $33.5 million contract with Tampa Bay.

“We had some fun negotiating how much No. 11 meant to him,” Humphries told PewterReport.com. “We ended up agreeing to do something for a local charity with that money, though. We haven’t decided which charity yet.”

When asked how much No. 11 was worth to Jackson, Humphries declined to say.

“We’re going to keep the number private I think,” Humphries said.

Jackson hasn’t even suited up in his No. 11 jersey yet for the Buccaneers, but he’s already forged a friendship with a new teammate in Humphries, and has made plans to positively affect the Tampa Bay community with a charitable donation.