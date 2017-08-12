BREAKING NEWS: GRUDEN SAYS HE WANTS TO COACH AGAIN
Bucs Release K Roberto Aguayo

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

16 Comments

  1. 1

    Ken Grant

    Oh, wow. I didn’t expect them to pull the trigger that fast.

    1. 1.1

      Buc 1976

      Same here Ken.

  2. 2

    JustaBuc

    Sad to see happen, but not unexpected. Best of luck buddy!

    Has the team announced a new signing to accompany the release?

    1. 2.1

      Trevor Sikkema

      Nope. Not yet.

    BTownBucFan

    You guys called it last night on the podcast

    1. 3.1

      Trevor Sikkema

      Had to be done

  4. 4

    SCLOBERNOCKER

    Really pulling for t he guy, but it is what it is. Couldn’t make the kicks when his job was on the line. Something broke him.
    He’ll figure it out eventually and be a good kicker for somebody, just not in Tampa.

  5. 5

    macabee

    Wish this had turned out differently, but It didn’t, so goodbye my friend!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K90bVvArNKU

  6. 6

    plopes808

    I’m torn…on the positive side, it’s about time and we can finally move on with a more consistent kicker. On the negative, now it’s confirmed that Licht wasted a 2nd round pick. One miss, even as big as this one, compared to all his hits so far is still a pretty good record though. My faith in Licht’s drafting isn’t shaken a whole lot by this and let’s be honest, none of us could have seen this disaster coming after Aguayo’s success in college.

    Now he’ll go play for the Patriots and become the most accurate kicker in NFL history (sarcasm…kind of but not really)

    1. 6.1

      Trevor Sikkema

      When you see a mistake, you have to move on. Lingering is the worst thing you can do.

  7. 7

    Buc 1976

    It seems like when we cut players they sometimes come back and have very good outings against us. I hope he gets his kicking game back just not against US.

  8. 8

    bueller

    Sad for ROberto that he seems to have lost his mojo. But even in college, he wasn’t very accurate beyond 40 and terrible at 45+. Too bad we drafted him, as Licht has nailed so many picks in the 3rd and 4th rounds. That second round wpick was really our 3rd round and the 4th round pick from Chicago.

  9. 9

    Alldaway 2.0

    It wasn’t the missed field goal (that didn’t help) but definitely the missed XP.

  10. 10

    Horse

    Yep, had to happen.

  11. 11

    dm4bucs

    I couldn’t agree more, best of luck but it had to be done and quickly before it became a bigger distraction.

  12. 12

    macabee

    This early, I think they may bring in a kicker to compete with Folk. On Sirius XM Radio, GM Jason licht hinted that Bucs week one kicker may not currently be on the team.

