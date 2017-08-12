Bucs Release K Roberto Aguayo

After what only can be described as disappointing start to a professional career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their 2016 second round kicker, Roberto Aguayo.

While at Florida State University, Aguayo successfully made 69 out of 78 field goal attempts, and also successfully connected on all 198 of his extra point attempts taken. In 2013, he was awarded the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s best kicker.

In the 2016 NFL draft, the Bucs traded up into the second round with the Kansas City Chiefs to selected Aguayo 59th overall. He was the first kicker selected in the second round since Mike Nugent was drafted 47th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

In his rookie campaign, staring all 16 games, Aguayo went just 22-for-31 on the season, which was the worst percentage among starting kickers in the NFL. He only missed two kicks from within 40 yards that year, but was 4-for-10 from 40-49 yard range, and was 0-for-1 from beyond 50 yards.

Going into the 2017 season, the team signed veteran kicker, Nick Folk, to hopefully push Aguayo back to his college consistency – Aguayo had no competition in camp last year, and was given the job outright. After a shaky start in OTAs this year, Aguayo responded with a few perfect days in camp. However, in the Buccaneers first preseason game, he missed an extra point and a 47-yard field goal, both of which became the start of his final demise in Tampa Bay.